Drones attacked businesses in Russia, airport in Nizhny Novgorod was closed: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
Drones attacked businesses in the Tambov, Voronezh and Tula regions of Russia. Due to the threat of a drone attack, the airport in Nizhny Novgorod was temporarily closed.
On the night of October 22, drones attacked the Biokhim enterprise in the Tambov region of Russia, an industrial enterprise in the Voronezh region, and a distillery in the Tula region. Also, due to the UAV attack , the airport in Nizhny Novgorod, Nizhny Novgorod region, did not accept airplanes, UNN reported .
The governor of the Tambov region, Maxim Yegorov , reported on Telegram that "today at 5:20 am in Rasskazovo, presumably as a result of the arrival of a drone, an explosion occurred at the JSC Biochem enterprise, followed by a fire.
The governor says there are no casualties. The fire was extinguished in an hour.
The information about the attack was confirmed by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council. "The Biochem plant in the Tambov region of the Russian Federation was attacked," he wrote.
The head of the Voronezh region, Alexander Gusev, also spoke about the drone attack .
"Air defense and electronic warfare forces on duty in one of the districts of the region detected and suppressed an unmanned aerial vehicle. It fell on the building of a workshop of an industrial enterprise. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties. A small fire broke out on one floor of the building," he wrote on Telegram .
Russian media also reported on the fire after the attack on Efremov in Tula region. Local residents say about the attack on the CHP and synthetic rubber plant.
According to Andriy Kovalenko, head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Political Analysis, a distillery was hit in Tula region.
Two explosions occurred in the russian city of yefremov22.10.24, 03:19 • 15891 view
In the morning, restrictions were imposed on the acceptance and departure of aircraft at Nizhny Novgorod airport, now they have been lifted - Rosaviatsiya. Local media reported on the threat of a UAV attack.
The Russian Ministry of Defense says that last night 18 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed by regular air defense systems: 11 UAVs over the territory of the Bryansk region, 3 over the territory of the Belgorod region, 2 over the territory of the Kursk region, and one each over the territories of the Tula and Orel regions.
For reference
According to the Biokhim website, "currently the company produces products of strategic importance for the state, carries out complex processing of sugar-containing raw materials (beet molasses) into various types of alcohol."