Drones attacked a russian nuclear power plant: what is known about the consequences

Drones attacked the russian smolensk nuclear power plant. This is reported by the russian media, UNN reports.

Details

During the attack, one of the unmanned aerial vehicles was destroyed. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties or serious damage to infrastructure.

In Tatarstan, meanwhile, a new case of closure of the kazan airport was recorded due to the threat of drone attacks. Enemy aviation services confirmed the introduction of restrictions for civilian aircraft.

Other regions of the russian federation, including the bryansk and tver regions, have also reported numerous attacks using UAVs.

Recall

A fire broke out at an oil depot in the russian nizhny novgorod region near the town of kstovo.

