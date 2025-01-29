Drones attacked an oil depot in the nizhny novgorod region of russia
Kyiv • UNN
A fire broke out at an oil depot in the russian region of nizhny novgorod near the town of kstovo. According to preliminary reports, the facility was attacked by drones.
An oil depot caught fire in the nizhny novgorod region of the terrorist country. This is reported by the russian media, UNN reports.
Details
Drones attacked the nizhny novgorod region. According to witnesses, an oil depot near the town of kstovo is on fire.
There is no information from official sources yet, the circumstances of the incident are being investigated.
