An oil depot caught fire in the nizhny novgorod region of the terrorist country. This is reported by the russian media, UNN reports.

Details

Drones attacked the nizhny novgorod region. According to witnesses, an oil depot near the town of kstovo is on fire.

There is no information from official sources yet, the circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

