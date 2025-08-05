Drone that flew into Lithuania from Belarus had explosives - prosecutor's office

$41.790.03
48.350.70
ukenru
Exclusive
04:09 PM • 11055 views
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
02:18 PM • 15487 views
The State Employment Center named 10 rare professions in Ukraine
12:15 PM • 58936 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?Photo
Exclusive
10:48 AM • 44962 views
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
August 5, 10:24 AM • 90845 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhoto
August 5, 10:08 AM • 49381 views
Russian army losses in Ukraine fell to a minimum since spring 2024 - British Ministry of DefensePhoto
August 5, 09:54 AM • 40677 views
Indian components found in Russian attack drones - Yermak
August 5, 06:28 AM • 39655 views
Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital
August 5, 05:35 AM • 101062 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 134718 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
3m/s
47%
751mm
Popular news
In Russia, Rosneft's oil refinery halted half of its capacities, gasoline prices rose to a record highAugust 5, 06:57 AM • 99750 views
Pakistan responded to Zelenskyy's words: "rejects accusations" regarding its citizens' participation in the warAugust 5, 10:41 AM • 32945 views
Bribe case in medical equipment supply doesn't hinder: MP Kuzminykh appeared at the opening of a medical center in Zhytomyr region10:45 AM • 76735 views
Budanov: “If an intelligence officer needs to have sex with a prostitute for the sake of the mission – I see no problem with that”12:02 PM • 14861 views
Zelenskyy called Trump. They talked about ending the war02:30 PM • 31516 views
Publications
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
04:09 PM • 11055 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?Photo12:15 PM • 58936 views
Bribe case in medical equipment supply doesn't hinder: MP Kuzminykh appeared at the opening of a medical center in Zhytomyr region10:45 AM • 77205 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhotoAugust 5, 10:24 AM • 90845 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energizeAugust 5, 05:35 AM • 101062 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Mark Rutte
Andrej Plenković
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
India
Sweden
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 57720 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 79445 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - mediaAugust 4, 01:37 PM • 71778 views
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhotoAugust 4, 09:23 AM • 75441 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 376976 views
Actual
Mi-8
The New York Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Financial Times
Shahed-136

Drone that flew into Lithuania from Belarus had explosives - prosecutor's office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 976 views

Lithuanian Prosecutor General Nida Grunskienė reported that the drone that flew in from Belarus contained an explosive charge. It was neutralized by Lithuanian military specialists at the training ground.

Drone that flew into Lithuania from Belarus had explosives - prosecutor's office

Lithuanian Prosecutor General Nida Grunskienė stated that the drone that flew into the country's territory from Belarus contained an explosive charge. This was reported by LRT, writes UNN.

Details

Grunskienė stated that this incident is being investigated as a separate episode within the framework of the pre-trial investigation of war crimes in Ukraine, which was launched back in March 2022.

The drone was discovered last Friday, August 1, at a training ground. According to Grunskienė, an examination of the device showed that it contained an explosive charge, which was successfully neutralized on site by Lithuanian military specialists.

The Prosecutor General reported that parts of the drone were seized for various investigations.

One of the main versions of the investigation is that the unmanned aerial vehicle accidentally entered the territory of Lithuania.

"Other versions are also being investigated in parallel," she added.

Recall

On July 28, an unknown drone crossed Lithuanian airspace from Belarus, it was spotted at an altitude of about 200 meters near Vilnius. Lithuanian media suggested that it could have been a Russian "Gerbera" drone, similar to "Shahed", or a smuggler's UAV.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Belarus
Lithuania
Ukraine