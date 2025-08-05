Drone that flew into Lithuania from Belarus had explosives - prosecutor's office

Lithuanian Prosecutor General Nida Grunskienė stated that the drone that flew into the country's territory from Belarus contained an explosive charge. This was reported by LRT, writes UNN.

Details

Grunskienė stated that this incident is being investigated as a separate episode within the framework of the pre-trial investigation of war crimes in Ukraine, which was launched back in March 2022.

The drone was discovered last Friday, August 1, at a training ground. According to Grunskienė, an examination of the device showed that it contained an explosive charge, which was successfully neutralized on site by Lithuanian military specialists.

The Prosecutor General reported that parts of the drone were seized for various investigations.

One of the main versions of the investigation is that the unmanned aerial vehicle accidentally entered the territory of Lithuania.

"Other versions are also being investigated in parallel," she added.

Recall

On July 28, an unknown drone crossed Lithuanian airspace from Belarus, it was spotted at an altitude of about 200 meters near Vilnius. Lithuanian media suggested that it could have been a Russian "Gerbera" drone, similar to "Shahed", or a smuggler's UAV.