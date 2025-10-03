Drone strike on chemical plant in Perm Krai: two pipelines damaged

On the evening of October 2, two powerful explosions occurred at the Azot chemical plant in Berezniki, Perm Krai, after a drone attack. According to the Telegram channel ASTRA, two pipelines were damaged as a result of the strike: one with acid residue, the other with water. This is stated in the TG channel's message, writes UNN.

Reportedly, at least two Ukrainian drones hit the enterprise. The plant confirmed the incident but did not provide details. According to ASTRA, the acid and water pipelines were damaged.

The Azot chemical plant is one of the largest producers of nitrogen fertilizers in Russia and the sole supplier of a number of chemical products, including aliphatic amines, sodium nitrate, and crystalline sodium nitrite. The enterprise produces ammonia, urea, and ammonium nitrate, which have a dual purpose – they are used both in agriculture and in the production of explosives. In 2024, the plant reported a record production volume – over 2.3 million tons of products.

On the evening of October 2, an explosion occurred at the Azot chemical plant in Berezniki, Perm Krai. According to local Telegram channels, the incident led to a short-term halt in the technological process at the enterprise.