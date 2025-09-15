$41.280.03
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm Krai
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Drone shot down over Polish government buildings, two Belarusian citizens detained - Tusk

Kyiv • UNN

A drone was detected over government buildings and the Belvedere Palace in Poland. The State Protection Service neutralized it, and two Belarusian citizens were detained.

Drone shot down over Polish government buildings, two Belarusian citizens detained - Tusk

A drone was detected over government buildings and the Belvedere Palace and was promptly neutralized by the State Protection Service. Two Belarusian citizens have been detained, and the police are investigating the incident. This was reported by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, according to UNN.

The State Protection Service recently neutralized a drone operating over government buildings (Parkowa Street) and the Belvedere Palace. Two Belarusian citizens were detained. The police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

- Tusk wrote on his X.

On the night of September 10, Russian attack drones crossed Polish airspace. This happened during a massive air attack on Ukraine. In the village of Wyryki, Lublin Voivodeship, a Russian drone crashed into a residential building, damaging the roof and a car. Due to this, the airport in Rzeszów was closed, and the airspace over Lublin airport was also closed.

The head of the country's government, Donald Tusk, confirmed information about opening fire on objects that violated the country's airspace and convened an emergency government meeting due to the violation of airspace by Russian UAVs.

Alona Utkina

