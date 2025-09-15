Drone shot down over Polish government buildings, two Belarusian citizens detained - Tusk

A drone was detected over government buildings and the Belvedere Palace and was promptly neutralized by the State Protection Service. Two Belarusian citizens have been detained, and the police are investigating the incident. This was reported by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, according to UNN.

The State Protection Service recently neutralized a drone operating over government buildings (Parkowa Street) and the Belvedere Palace. Two Belarusian citizens were detained. The police are investigating the circumstances of the incident. - Tusk wrote on his X.

Recall

On the night of September 10, Russian attack drones crossed Polish airspace. This happened during a massive air attack on Ukraine. In the village of Wyryki, Lublin Voivodeship, a Russian drone crashed into a residential building, damaging the roof and a car. Due to this, the airport in Rzeszów was closed, and the airspace over Lublin airport was also closed.

The head of the country's government, Donald Tusk, confirmed information about opening fire on objects that violated the country's airspace and convened an emergency government meeting due to the violation of airspace by Russian UAVs.