Drone debris damages three country houses and 2 cars in Dnipropetrovs'k region

At night, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down two Shaheeds over the Dnipro region. The drones landed in the Sinelnykivsky and Dniprovsky districts. In Dniprovsky district, 3 country houses and 2 cars were damaged by falling debris. This was reported by the head of the OVA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

It is also noted that the enemy fired at the Marhanets community of Nikopol district with artillery.

There were no fatalities or injuries everywhere.

The morning began with shelling in the Myrovska community in the Nikopol region. The following information is being updated Lysak added.

Artillery and kamikaze drones: Russian army attacked Dnipropetrovs'k 11 times