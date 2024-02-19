Artillery and kamikaze drones: Russian army attacked Dnipropetrovs'k 11 times

Russian army continues to attack Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovs'k region. According to the head of the JMA, Serhiy Lysak, two private enterprises, a sports facility and a dozen residential buildings were damaged by Russian strikes over the past day, UNN reports.

"Nikopol district is suffering from Russian attacks again. Today they fired 4️ times from artillery and launched 7️ kamikaze drones in the area. Nikopol and the Marhanets community were hit.

Two private enterprises, a sports facility, a dozen residential buildings, six outbuildings, two gas pipelines and fences were damaged," Lukashuk said.

According to him, there were no casualties. In other communities of the region, the day passed calmly.

