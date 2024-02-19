Ukrainian air defense forces shoot down enemy missile over Kryvyi Rih district
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian air defense forces shoot down a Russian missile over the Kryvyi Rih region.
The Ukrainian military shot down an enemy missile over the Kryvyi Rih district. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k regional council Mykola Lukashuk, UNN reports.
"In the afternoon, an enemy missile was shot down over the Kryvyi Rih area by our air defense forces. I am grateful to the defenders from the Vostok military industrial complex," the statement reads.
