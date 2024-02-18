Dnipropetrovs'k region: Russians shelled Nikopol district, there are destructions and wounded

During the day, the occupiers attacked Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovs'k region about ten times. The Russians launched 6 kamikaze drones, fired from cannon artillery and hit with Grad systems. They hit Nikopol, Marhanetska and Myrivska communities. One civilian was reported wounded. The situation in the region was described by the head of the OVA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Every day is another day of aggressor's crimes against civilians. Nikopol region is suffering a lot... Today the Russians sent 6 kamikaze drones there. They fired twice from heavy artillery. They also used Grad multiple rocket launchers. They hit the district center, Marhanetska and Myrovska communities. - Lysak said.

Details

According to the head of the regional military administration, these attacks have caused destruction. In particular, it is known that racist shells damaged an infrastructure facility, a bakery, and a private house in the Nikopol district.

In addition, there is damage in Nikopol itself. In the district center, four houses and three outbuildings were destroyed. A greenhouse, garages and cars were also damaged. The enemy's hardware also hit a power line.

Optional

Earlier, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine showed the consequences of the attack in the Myrovska community in the Dnipropetrovs'k region. In the morning, Russians shelled the village with artillery. A local resident was wounded in the attack. He was hospitalized.