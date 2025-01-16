Drone debris crashes in another Kyiv district: what is known about the consequences

In Kyiv's Dniprovskyi district, a drone attack by Russian troops caused minor damage to the facade of a building in Kyiv, with no injuries, the head of the Kyiv MBA Timur Tkachenko said on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reports.

In Dniprovskyi district, drone debris was recorded falling, there was minor damage to the facade, no casualties - Tkachenko wrote.

In Kyiv fragments of an enemy drone damaged a car: what is known