Drone debris crashes in another Kyiv district: what is known about the consequences
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv's Dniprovskyi district, a drone attack by Russian troops caused minor damage to the facade of a building in Kyiv, with no injuries, the head of the Kyiv MBA Timur Tkachenko said on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reports.
