05:01 AM • 8522 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history
Exclusive
September 10, 03:04 PM • 27796 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 70236 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
September 10, 01:15 PM • 39691 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
Exclusive
September 10, 12:25 PM • 41461 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
September 10, 12:10 PM • 39762 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 72834 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
September 10, 08:44 AM • 93338 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
Exclusive
September 10, 08:33 AM • 72182 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
September 10, 07:09 AM • 35745 views
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
Publications
Exclusives
Drone attack on Ukraine on September 11: Air defense destroyed 62 enemy UAVs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

On the night of September 11, Russia attacked Ukraine with 66 attack UAVs, including over 50 Shahed. Air defense forces shot down 62 enemy drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

Drone attack on Ukraine on September 11: Air defense destroyed 62 enemy UAVs

On the night of September 11, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 66 Shahed-type attack UAVs and drones of other types. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The enemy launched UAVs from Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, over 50 of them were Shaheds.

To repel the enemy air attack, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved.

As of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 62 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country. At the same time, 4 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 3 locations.

Ukrainian UAV disabled Russian ship worth $60 million: video9/11/25, 9:06 AM • 882 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
Ukraine