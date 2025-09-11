Drone attack on Ukraine on September 11: Air defense destroyed 62 enemy UAVs

On the night of September 11, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 66 Shahed-type attack UAVs and drones of other types. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The enemy launched UAVs from Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, over 50 of them were Shaheds.

To repel the enemy air attack, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved.

As of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 62 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country. At the same time, 4 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 3 locations.

