Drone attack on Kyiv: information about the injured child has not been confirmed
Kyiv • UNN
KCMA reported that the information about the child injured in the drone attack in Kyiv was not confirmed. The child was not injured as a result of an enemy attack, as previously reported.
The child was not injured in the capital as a result of an enemy drone attack. The information about the child being injured due to a Russian attack, which was previously circulated, has not been confirmed. This was reported on Thursday by KCMA, UNN reports.
UPD Information about the injured child has not been confirmed. She was not injured as a result of a UAV attack
Earlier, KCMA wrote that a child was injured during the night attack on Kyiv and hospitalized with numerous cut wounds.