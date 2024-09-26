Drone attack on Kyiv: information about the injured child has not been confirmed

The child was not injured in the capital as a result of an enemy drone attack. The information about the child being injured due to a Russian attack, which was previously circulated, has not been confirmed. This was reported on Thursday by KCMA, UNN reports.

UPD Information about the injured child has not been confirmed. She was not injured as a result of a UAV attack - , KCMA said in a Telegram post.

Earlier, KCMA wrote that a child was injured during the night attack on Kyiv and hospitalized with numerous cut wounds.