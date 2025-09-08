$41.220.13
Driving Hazard: Nearly 92,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees Recalled Due to Software Bug

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

Chrysler is recalling 91,787 hybrid Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs from model years 2022-2026 in the US. The reason is a software bug that can lead to a sudden loss of power and an accident without warning.

Driving Hazard: Nearly 92,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees Recalled Due to Software Bug

News of a bug and the discovery of a security issue caused alarm in the automotive industry and left thousands of drivers in a state of uncertainty. UNN reports with reference to Autogear.

Details

Tens of thousands of Jeep Grand Cherokee hybrids recalled due to risk of sudden power loss.

In September, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reported a defect in the hybrid control software that could lead to a dangerous loss of power in the Jeep Grand Cherokee while driving.

The defect can "cause the vehicle to crash without warning."

- NHTSA reported.

According to official data, 91,787 plug-in hybrid Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs from the 2022 to 2026 model years were recalled by Chrysler. This recall occurred shortly after another large-scale return. Prior to this, Stellantis (a Dutch multinational automotive corporation formed from the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and the French Groupe PSA - ed.) recalled 219,000 Ram and Dodge models.

Recall

General Motors announced the recall of over 23,500 Chevrolet Corvette vehicles from 2023-2025 in the US. The reason for the decision was a recorded fuel leak.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Auto
General Motors
United States