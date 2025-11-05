Driver arrested in France after deliberately hitting several pedestrians and cyclists

ukenru
Exclusive
01:23 PM • 11182 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
12:20 PM • 12797 views
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
11:19 AM • 15859 views
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
10:32 AM • 21115 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
Exclusive
08:57 AM • 20020 views
Kyiv stopped: dense fog, wave of accidents and dangerous air covered the city
November 5, 08:12 AM • 20143 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions, power outage schedules across Ukraine until 9 PM - Ministry of Energy
November 5, 07:17 AM • 17656 views
Belgium and European Commission to hold 'crisis meeting' on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
November 4, 11:11 PM • 34492 views
About 10,000 North Korean troops are stationed near the Russian-Ukrainian border
November 4, 06:53 PM • 32433 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed strikes on oil refining and chemical facilities in Russia and occupied Kherson region
Exclusive
November 4, 06:07 PM • 54205 views
Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Democrats win first major elections since Trump's return to powerNovember 5, 04:50 AM • 21949 views
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desert08:51 AM • 21284 views
Russia's Tuapse port suspends fuel exports after drone attacks, refinery halted - Reuters10:59 AM • 8234 views
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tipsPhoto11:10 AM • 21367 views
How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tipsPhoto11:38 AM • 17091 views
Publications
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
01:23 PM • 11182 views
How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tipsPhoto11:38 AM • 17100 views
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tipsPhoto11:10 AM • 21377 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns10:32 AM • 21115 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
November 4, 02:17 PM • 65205 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Viktor Orbán
Valentyn Hladkykh
Petro Poroshenko
Donald Trump
Andriy Kudryashov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Donetsk Oblast
Italy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actor02:19 PM • 876 views
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desert08:51 AM • 21289 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 33047 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debatedNovember 4, 12:13 PM • 46545 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025PhotoNovember 4, 06:59 AM • 49021 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander

Driver arrested in France after deliberately hitting several pedestrians and cyclists

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1044 views

During the arrest, the man shouted "Allahu Akbar!" and resisted. He was apprehended using a taser.

Driver arrested in France after deliberately hitting several pedestrians and cyclists
Photo: Le Monde

In the French city of La Rochelle, on Wednesday, November 5, a driver was arrested who deliberately hit several pedestrians and cyclists on the road between Dolus-d'Oléron and Saint-Pierre-d'Oléron on the island of Oléron. This was reported by Le Monde with reference to La Rochelle prosecutor Arnaud Larize, writes UNN.

Details

According to the prosecutor, ten people were injured, four of whom are in critical condition. Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez previously reported five injured, two of whom were in critical condition.

The suspect is a 35-year-old man, a resident of Oléron. He is known for his common law offenses. He shouted "Allahu Akbar!" when he was arrested. Nevertheless, the motive has not been confirmed and must be clarified by the investigation.

 - emphasized the prosecutor.

He also added that the National Anti-Terrorist Prosecutor's Office (PNAT) had not taken the case "at this stage." PNAT, for its part, noted that it was "monitoring the procedure currently being conducted by the La Rochelle prosecutor's office."

The man was taken into custody for "attempted murder." The investigation was entrusted to the Poitiers research department with the support of the Rochefort and La Rochelle research brigades.

The suspect resisted during the arrest. He was detained using a taser.

- Larize added in a comment to the Sud Ouest newspaper.

The prosecutor expects "more consolidated and detailed information" regarding the suspect's profile before releasing further details of the case.

Addition

21-year-old Ukrainian citizen Karina Ryzhkova died in a car accident near the Italian city of Torchiarolo. Two of her friends were in the car with her, and no one survived.

In the Japanese city of Osaka, police arrested an SUV driver who drove into a group of elementary school students returning home from classes.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Road traffic accident
Italy