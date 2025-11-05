Driver arrested in France after deliberately hitting several pedestrians and cyclists

Photo: Le Monde

In the French city of La Rochelle, on Wednesday, November 5, a driver was arrested who deliberately hit several pedestrians and cyclists on the road between Dolus-d'Oléron and Saint-Pierre-d'Oléron on the island of Oléron. This was reported by Le Monde with reference to La Rochelle prosecutor Arnaud Larize, writes UNN.

Details

According to the prosecutor, ten people were injured, four of whom are in critical condition. Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez previously reported five injured, two of whom were in critical condition.

The suspect is a 35-year-old man, a resident of Oléron. He is known for his common law offenses. He shouted "Allahu Akbar!" when he was arrested. Nevertheless, the motive has not been confirmed and must be clarified by the investigation. - emphasized the prosecutor.

He also added that the National Anti-Terrorist Prosecutor's Office (PNAT) had not taken the case "at this stage." PNAT, for its part, noted that it was "monitoring the procedure currently being conducted by the La Rochelle prosecutor's office."

The man was taken into custody for "attempted murder." The investigation was entrusted to the Poitiers research department with the support of the Rochefort and La Rochelle research brigades.

The suspect resisted during the arrest. He was detained using a taser. - Larize added in a comment to the Sud Ouest newspaper.

The prosecutor expects "more consolidated and detailed information" regarding the suspect's profile before releasing further details of the case.

