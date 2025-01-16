Draft laws to cancel the Lozovyi amendments: 185 votes in favor

Regarding the abolition of Lozovyi's amendments and consideration of alternative bills that would abolish them: according to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak , 185 votes for inclusion in the agenda of the session, UNN reports.

Lozovyi's amendments.... 185 votes for inclusion in the agenda of the session... even this was thwarted. This will be a big problem for the IMF - writes Zheleznyak.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Law Enforcement recommended to consider the main and 3 alternative draft laws that would repeal the Lozovyi amendments and to adopt one of them "at the discretion of the hall".

The so-called "Lozovyi amendments" stipulate that any case can be closed if the court finds that investigators or detectives had been investigating for a longer period of time before serving suspicion on specific individuals.

