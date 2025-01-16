ukenru
Draft laws to cancel the Lozovyi amendments: 185 votes in favor

Draft laws to cancel the Lozovyi amendments: 185 votes in favor

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19522 views

An attempt to pass the cancellation of the so-called ‘Lozovoy's amendments’: 185 MPs supported the inclusion in the agenda. Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada Committee recommended to consider four bills.

Regarding the abolition of Lozovyi's amendments and consideration of alternative bills that would abolish them: according to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak , 185 votes for inclusion in the agenda of the session, UNN reports.

Lozovyi's amendments.... 185 votes for inclusion in the agenda of the session... even this was thwarted. This will be a big problem for the IMF

- writes Zheleznyak.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Law Enforcement recommended to consider the main and 3 alternative draft laws that would repeal the Lozovyi amendments and to adopt one of them "at the discretion of the hall".

HelpHelp

The so-called "Lozovyi amendments" stipulate that any case can be closed if the court finds that investigators or detectives had been investigating for a longer period of time before serving suspicion on specific individuals.

Complete abolition of Lozovyi's "amendments" is important - SAPO09.08.24, 12:39 • 20019 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

