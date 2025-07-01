$41.780.14
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Draft law on ratification of agreement on establishment of Special Tribunal has already been submitted to the Rada - Stefanchuk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 276 views

A draft law on the ratification of the Agreement between Ukraine and the Council of Europe on the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada. This agreement, signed on June 25, 2025, is a mandatory condition for bringing the leadership of the Russian Federation to justice.

Draft law on ratification of agreement on establishment of Special Tribunal has already been submitted to the Rada - Stefanchuk

A draft law on the ratification of the agreement between Ukraine and the Council of Europe on the establishment of a Special Tribunal has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada. This was announced by the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, UNN reports.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has received the draft Law of Ukraine "On the Ratification of the Agreement between Ukraine and the Council of Europe on the Establishment of a Special Tribunal on the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine".

- Stefanchuk wrote.

He emphasized that this is a mandatory condition for the Agreement, signed on June 25, 2025, in Strasbourg, to enter into force in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On International Treaties of Ukraine."

The Verkhovna Rada will consider this draft law at the next plenary session. The creation of a Special Tribunal will be an important step towards holding the Russian leadership accountable for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

- Stefanchuk reported.

Addendum

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed documents necessary for the ratification of the agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal on the crime of Russia's aggression against Ukraine. Now the Verkhovna Rada must process and submit to Parliament the necessary legislative changes.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset, signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal on the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

The creation of a Special Tribunal on the crime of aggression against Ukraine is just the beginning, and now strong cooperation is needed so that every Russian criminal is brought to justice, including Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

