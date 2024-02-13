Draft law on new surcharges and benefits for the military registered in the Rada

The Verkhovna Rada has registered the draft law "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine on Motivation of Military Service" (No. 11012), which provides for additional payments and benefits for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The initiator of the draft law, Secretary of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Roman Kostenko, announced this on his Facebook page, UNN reports .

Details

The future of Ukraine today depends on a strong and capable army. We must make sure that experienced and professional soldiers who defend the state want to stay in the ranks of the Defense Forces even after they are eligible for demobilization or the end of their contract. And that conscripts are properly trained for military service Kostenko noted.

He emphasized that Ukraine needs to transform "from an army of mobilized soldiers to an army of professional, motivated servicemen." To do this, he believes that Ukrainian defenders need an effective and predictable system of additional payments, benefits and guarantees.

The focus is on direct combatants. That is why I am launching a discussion and proposing appropriate amendments to the legislation. I will urge my colleagues to support the draft law No. 11012 in the first reading and to submit their proposals for the second reading he noted.

Kostenko hopes that representatives of the Cabinet of Ministers and the Presidential Office will join the discussion of the draft law.