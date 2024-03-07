Draft law on mobilization may be adopted by the end of March - Stefanchuk

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 11128 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 30316 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 183688 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 170152 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 169847 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 217135 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248330 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154119 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371422 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 149218 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 49985 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 67774 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 28935 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 21035 views
Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 161415 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 3440 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 16631 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 17519 views

Draft law on mobilization may be adopted by the end of March - Stefanchuk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26987 views

The draft law on mobilization, which has received 4,195 amendments, may be adopted by the Verkhovna Rada by the end of March after being finalized by the committee and the legal department.

The draft law on mobilization has received 4,195 amendments and is still being worked on. After that, the document will be submitted to the legal department, and it may be adopted by the end of March. This was stated by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk, UNN reports citing the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

The draft law is under consideration by the Committee. More than 4 thousand amendments have been submitted, and more specifically, 4,195 amendments are still being worked on by the National Security and Defense Committee. The work in the Committee is still ongoing, and as soon as the work is completed, it will be transferred to the legal department, proofread and then ready for submission to the floor,

- Stefanchuk said during the telethon.

Details

According to him, how long the whole process will take will be known after consultation with factions and groups, and will also depend on the final version of the draft law that will come out of the Committee.

The draft law on mobilization may be adopted by the end of March,

- Stefanchuk said, as quoted by BP.

Addendum

Fedir Venislavsky , a Servant of the People MP and member of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, saidthat the government draft law on mobilization, which the Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis on February 7, could be put to a vote in parliament by the end of March.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Servant of the People
Verkhovna Rada
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Ukraine
