DPRK troops in Russia are placed in barracks 50 km from the Ukrainian border - FT
Kyiv • UNN
According to Ukrainian intelligence, about 3,000 North Korean troops have been secretly brought to the Kursk region of Russia. The Financial Times reports on the deployment of North Korean troops in Russia at a distance of 50 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.
Details
Senior Ukrainian intelligence officials reportedly told the Financial Times that "about 3,000 North Korean troops were secretly transported by civilian trucks from Russia's far east to its western Kursk region.
One official said that only a few hundred of the 3,000 were special forces, the rest were regular troops.
"On Monday, they were placed in a barracks about 50 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, where they were waiting for further orders from the Russian command," the officials said.
