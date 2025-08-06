Downpour in Kyiv: half a month's rainfall fell in the city center, traffic is difficult in places

Amidst the downpour in Kyiv, in the central districts, half a month's worth of precipitation fell. There are problems with passage on some streets. This was reported by local authorities and the patrol police, writes UNN.

Details

"Downpour in Kyiv. In a short time, in the central districts of the city, namely the Pechersky district, half a month's worth of precipitation fell," the Kyiv City State Administration reported.

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, hydro service workers are clearing water and on duty near problematic areas. 91 units of special equipment and machinery were involved in the work: motor pumps, hydromonitors, mobile pumping stations, etc.

It is noted that due to the intensity of precipitation, temporary water accumulations are possible in a number of low-lying areas. In some places, this may complicate traffic.

"We ask drivers to be careful on the roads and maintain a safe distance," the message says.

First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department of the National Police of Ukraine Oleksiy Biloshytskyi has already named a number of streets where there are problems with passage due to the downpour.

According to him, due to significant precipitation, traffic is difficult:

at the intersection of Lesi Ukrainky Boulevard and General Almazov Street;

on Kazymyr Malevych Street;

on Mykola Mikhnovskyi Boulevard;

on Mykhailo Boichuk Street.

"All relevant services are working on site. So take this information into account when planning your trip route!" Biloshytskyi emphasized.

Addition

Heavy rain with hail hit Kyiv, causing street flooding and falling trees. In four districts of Kyiv region, power went out due to a network accident.