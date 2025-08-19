Don't obey the school: the educational ombudsman on the right to choose the form of education

The Educational Ombudsman urges parents and students not to succumb to pressure from schools when choosing the form of education. In Ukraine, every family has the right to independently determine how their child will receive knowledge – in-person, distance, family-based, or other available forms, and any attempts to restrict this choice are a violation of the law.

Parents and students often complain that educational institutions refuse to organize education in the form they have chosen, or groundlessly change available options, particularly due to the child's location.

This problem intensifies before the start of the academic year, when enrollment, transfers, and the choice of educational form take place.

The Law of Ukraine "On Education" clearly guarantees the right of parents to choose an institution and form of education, and for students to form an individual educational trajectory, including the pace, methods, and place of study.

Available forms include in-person, distance, family-based, external, network, correspondence, and dual education for vocational training.

The Ombudsman emphasizes: the choice of the form of education should be made consciously, taking into account the organizational capabilities of the institution and the individual needs of the child. School representatives must provide parents with full information, consult, and facilitate an informed choice, and any ultimatums or coercion are unacceptable.

