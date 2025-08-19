Don't obey the school: the educational ombudsman on the right to choose the form of education

$41.260.08
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
Exclusive
09:27 AM • 5538 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
07:29 AM • 37452 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
05:19 AM • 38292 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 55410 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 75194 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
August 18, 06:12 PM • 55737 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
August 18, 05:41 PM • 40884 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
August 18, 02:38 PM • 43270 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 115485 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
The issue of Zelenskyy's and Putin's meeting has been resolved - MacronAugust 19, 02:36 AM • 32790 views
Confusion in the White House: Trump couldn't find the President of Finland, who was sitting right in front of himVideoAugust 19, 02:57 AM • 37391 views
World Humanitarian Day: 12.7 million Ukrainians need support04:47 AM • 51126 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf club05:54 AM • 44106 views
World leaders discussed cessation of hostilities in Ukraine: NYT voiced 5 conclusions06:55 AM • 45571 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine10:33 AM • 164 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned

Exclusive

09:27 AM • 5522 views
Exclusive
09:27 AM • 5522 views
World leaders discussed cessation of hostilities in Ukraine: NYT voiced 5 conclusions06:55 AM • 45845 views
World Humanitarian Day: 12.7 million Ukrainians need support04:47 AM • 51400 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse

Exclusive

August 18, 02:23 PM • 115466 views
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 115466 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kim Jong Un
Oleksandr Usyk
Oksen Lisovyi
Ukraine
United States
Kherson Oblast
Washington, D.C.
White House
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf club05:54 AM • 44363 views
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideoAugust 18, 05:45 PM • 34645 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 93003 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 83175 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 114921 views
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Diia (service)
Oil
COVID-19
United States dollar

Don't obey the school: the educational ombudsman on the right to choose the form of education

Kyiv • UNN

 • 906 views

The educational ombudsman urges parents and students not to succumb to school pressure when choosing the form of education. Every family has the right to independently determine how a child will acquire knowledge, and any restrictions are a violation of the law.

Don't obey the school: the educational ombudsman on the right to choose the form of education

The Educational Ombudsman urges parents and students not to succumb to pressure from schools when choosing the form of education. In Ukraine, every family has the right to independently determine how their child will receive knowledge – in-person, distance, family-based, or other available forms, and any attempts to restrict this choice are a violation of the law.

Reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Educational Ombudsman.

Details

Parents and students often complain that educational institutions refuse to organize education in the form they have chosen, or groundlessly change available options, particularly due to the child's location.

This problem intensifies before the start of the academic year, when enrollment, transfers, and the choice of educational form take place.

The Law of Ukraine "On Education" clearly guarantees the right of parents to choose an institution and form of education, and for students to form an individual educational trajectory, including the pace, methods, and place of study.

Available forms include in-person, distance, family-based, external, network, correspondence, and dual education for vocational training.

The Ombudsman emphasizes: the choice of the form of education should be made consciously, taking into account the organizational capabilities of the institution and the individual needs of the child. School representatives must provide parents with full information, consult, and facilitate an informed choice, and any ultimatums or coercion are unacceptable.

Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidays18.08.25, 12:00 • 142960 views

Stepan Haftko

Education
Education
Child
Ukraine