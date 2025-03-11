"Don't waste this chance": Tusk addressed Americans and Ukrainians amid the meeting in Jeddah
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Tusk urged Americans and Ukrainians not to miss the opportunity during the meeting in Jeddah. He noted that the whole world is watching this event.
Dear Americans, dear Ukrainians, don’t waste this chance. The whole world is watching you in Jeddah today. Good luck!
Addendum
A high-level meeting of delegations from Ukraine and the USA has begun in Jeddah. The parties are discussing the path to peace and bilateral relations between the countries.