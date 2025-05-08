Donetsk region: 3380 Russian strikes per day, eight dead and 23 wounded
Kyiv • UNN
During the day, the enemy attacked 16 settlements of the Donetsk region, causing 3,380 strikes. 129 civilian objects were damaged, including 81 residential buildings.
During the day, Russian troops attacked 16 settlements in the Donetsk region, 8 people were killed and 23 were injured, the National Police reported on Thursday, writes UNN.
Donetsk region. 8 people were killed and 23 were injured as a result of Russian attacks in a day. The enemy launched 3,380 strikes on the front line and the residential sector
The explosions, as indicated, occurred in 16 settlements: the cities of Kostiantynivka, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Siversk, Sloviansk, the villages of Volodymyrivka, Dorozhne, Illinivka, Novoandriivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Rozkishne, Sofiivka, Stepanivka, Tolstoy, Torske, Shakhove.
129 civilian objects were destroyed, including 81 residential buildings.
Occupants dropped a FAB-250 aerial bomb on Kostyantynivka: there are wounded and destruction 08.05.25, 08:50 • 1698 views