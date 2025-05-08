Donetsk region: 3380 Russian strikes per day, eight dead and 23 wounded

During the day, Russian troops attacked 16 settlements in the Donetsk region, 8 people were killed and 23 were injured, the National Police reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Donetsk region. 8 people were killed and 23 were injured as a result of Russian attacks in a day. The enemy launched 3,380 strikes on the front line and the residential sector - the police said in social networks.

The explosions, as indicated, occurred in 16 settlements: the cities of Kostiantynivka, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Siversk, Sloviansk, the villages of Volodymyrivka, Dorozhne, Illinivka, Novoandriivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Rozkishne, Sofiivka, Stepanivka, Tolstoy, Torske, Shakhove.

129 civilian objects were destroyed, including 81 residential buildings.

Occupants dropped a FAB-250 aerial bomb on Kostyantynivka: there are wounded and destruction