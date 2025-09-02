"Donetsk is Ukraine": partisans carried out an effective sabotage near Debaltseve

Agents of the partisan movement "ATESH" carried out sabotage near Debaltseve in Donetsk region. This was reported in the movement's Telegram channel, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that as a result, logistics were disrupted and the supply of occupation troops in the Donetsk direction was delayed.

We specifically chose this point for the attack - this route is regularly used by convoys with fuel, ammunition, and equipment. Here, delays in supplies directly affect the reduction of the combat capability of the occupation army in a priority direction for the occupiers - the message says.

The partisans emphasize that they will continue to systematically strike at logistics in the enemy's rear and reduce its capabilities at the front.

Recall

Ukrainian partisans continue to inflict damage on the occupiers on their own territory and disrupt Russian logistics. Thus, at the end of August, a relay cabinet on a railway track was blown up deep inside Russia.

