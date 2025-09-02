"Donetsk is Ukraine": partisans carried out an effective sabotage near Debaltseve

$41.320.06
48.200.06
ukenru
September 1, 06:36 PM • 13204 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 23929 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 33008 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 11:39 AM • 37521 views
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
September 1, 09:15 AM • 183300 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
September 1, 08:38 AM • 104697 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 189085 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM • 196658 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
September 1, 05:46 AM • 166018 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
September 1, 05:39 AM • 131923 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
3m/s
83%
748mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 134543 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 133502 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 121305 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 118846 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 111557 views
Publications
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 33008 views
For true gourmets: top recipes for making homemade mayonnaisePhotoSeptember 1, 09:46 AM • 72998 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 189085 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM • 196658 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasionSeptember 1, 05:46 AM • 166018 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
India
China
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideoSeptember 1, 06:36 PM • 13215 views
Brad Pitt bought a Hollywood Hills estate for $12 millionSeptember 1, 10:27 AM • 35467 views
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 165044 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 293352 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 312626 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Su-57
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Financial Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle

"Donetsk is Ukraine": partisans carried out an effective sabotage near Debaltseve

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1596 views

Agents of the partisan movement "ATESH" carried out sabotage near Debaltseve, disrupting the supply of occupation forces in the Donetsk direction. This reduces the combat capability of the occupation army.

"Donetsk is Ukraine": partisans carried out an effective sabotage near Debaltseve

Agents of the partisan movement "ATESH" carried out sabotage near Debaltseve in Donetsk region. This was reported in the movement's Telegram channel, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that as a result, logistics were disrupted and the supply of occupation troops in the Donetsk direction was delayed.

We specifically chose this point for the attack - this route is regularly used by convoys with fuel, ammunition, and equipment. Here, delays in supplies directly affect the reduction of the combat capability of the occupation army in a priority direction for the occupiers

- the message says.

The partisans emphasize that they will continue to systematically strike at logistics in the enemy's rear and reduce its capabilities at the front.

Recall

Ukrainian partisans continue to inflict damage on the occupiers on their own territory and disrupt Russian logistics. Thus, at the end of August, a relay cabinet on a railway track was blown up deep inside Russia.

ATESH agents destroyed Russian military equipment and infrastructure24.08.25, 10:37 • 4575 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Debaltseve