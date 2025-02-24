Donations through the three largest foundations increased by 28% over the year

ukenru
Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences
February 27, 11:47 PM

February 27, 11:47 PM
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States
February 28, 12:11 AM

February 28, 12:11 AM
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv
February 28, 12:47 AM

February 28, 12:47 AM
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night
February 28, 02:05 AM

February 28, 02:05 AM
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28
05:35 AM

05:35 AM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM

09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM

06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

February 27, 11:50 AM
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM
February 27, 09:18 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM

09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea
February 26, 05:09 PM

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea
February 26, 05:09 PM

February 26, 05:09 PM
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details
February 26, 03:18 PM

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details
February 26, 03:18 PM

February 26, 03:18 PM
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"
February 26, 08:37 AM

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"
February 26, 08:37 AM

February 26, 08:37 AM
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore
February 25, 02:34 PM

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore
February 25, 02:34 PM

February 25, 02:34 PM
Donations through the three largest foundations increased by 28% over the year

Kyiv  •  UNN

Donations through the three largest foundations increased by 28% over the year

Kyiv  •  UNN

Kyiv  •  UNN

 Kyiv  •  UNN

The three largest funds raised UAH 24.1 billion in 2024, which is 28% more than in 2023. During the three years of war, the total amount of these funds' collections reached UAH 93 billion.

The 3 largest charitable foundations in Ukraine raised more than UAH 24 billion in 2024. This is 28% more than in 2023, according to the data of the monitoring service Opendatabot, UNN reports.

Details

"The 3 largest charitable foundations in Ukraine raised UAH 24.1 billion last year. This is 28% more than in 2023. A total of UAH 93 billion was raised by Come Back Alive, the Prytula Foundation and United24 over 3 years of full-scale war (as of February 2025)," the statement said.

Image

As indicated, the United24 platform raised the most donations last year: UAH 17.5 billion. 92% of all donations collected by this platform were directed to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In total, United24 raised UAH 70 billion over the 3 years of the great war. It is noted that until May 2022, donations were received on a special account of the NBU. Later, these funds were accumulated and used to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine by the United24 Foundation.

Last year, the Come Back Alive Foundation managed to raise UAH 4.4 billion, or 18% of the total donations. In total, this fund has raised UAH 15 billion over the 3 years of its full-scale operation.

Another UAH 2.1 billion in donations was accumulated by Serhiy Prytula's foundation in 2024. During the three years of full-scale war, the foundation raised UAH 8.5 billion, according to Opendatabot.

Image

In all three funds, December 2024 was a record year for the amount of money raised. At the same time, Nova Poshta transported 1.9 million parcels of humanitarian aid last year. In the first months of 2025, the funds received almost as much donations as in the whole of 2023.

Average transfer of 147 UAH: one third of Ukrainians regularly donate to the Armed Forces - Deloitte
13.03.24, 12:55

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWarEconomy
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

