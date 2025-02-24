Donations through the three largest foundations increased by 28% over the year

The 3 largest charitable foundations in Ukraine raised more than UAH 24 billion in 2024. This is 28% more than in 2023, according to the data of the monitoring service Opendatabot, UNN reports.

"The 3 largest charitable foundations in Ukraine raised UAH 24.1 billion last year. This is 28% more than in 2023. A total of UAH 93 billion was raised by Come Back Alive, the Prytula Foundation and United24 over 3 years of full-scale war (as of February 2025)," the statement said.

As indicated, the United24 platform raised the most donations last year: UAH 17.5 billion. 92% of all donations collected by this platform were directed to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In total, United24 raised UAH 70 billion over the 3 years of the great war. It is noted that until May 2022, donations were received on a special account of the NBU. Later, these funds were accumulated and used to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine by the United24 Foundation.

Last year, the Come Back Alive Foundation managed to raise UAH 4.4 billion, or 18% of the total donations. In total, this fund has raised UAH 15 billion over the 3 years of its full-scale operation.

Another UAH 2.1 billion in donations was accumulated by Serhiy Prytula's foundation in 2024. During the three years of full-scale war, the foundation raised UAH 8.5 billion, according to Opendatabot.

In all three funds, December 2024 was a record year for the amount of money raised. At the same time, Nova Poshta transported 1.9 million parcels of humanitarian aid last year. In the first months of 2025, the funds received almost as much donations as in the whole of 2023.

