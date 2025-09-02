$41.320.06
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watch
September 1, 03:53 PM • 15006 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 25674 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 11:39 AM • 32697 views
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
September 1, 09:15 AM • 178994 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
September 1, 08:38 AM • 103462 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 186401 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM • 193712 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac sign
September 1, 05:46 AM • 163899 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
September 1, 05:39 AM • 131587 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1
Tags
Authors
Donald Trump spent 16% of his presidency playing golf – Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

US President Donald Trump spent 38 out of 224 days of his second term playing golf. This confirms his passion for the sport, which is used by world politicians.

Donald Trump spent 16% of his presidency playing golf – Media

US President Donald Trump spent 38 out of 224 days of his second presidential term playing golf. This was reported by the Trump Golf Truck resource, according to UNN.

Details

Trump is known for his passion for golf. This is even used by world politicians in their communications. Finnish President Alexander Stubb played golf with Trump in March 2025.

During President Zelenskyy's visit to Washington in August 2025, Trump was presented with a golf club by Junior Sergeant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Kostiantyn Kartavtsev.

The website also contains links to social media confirming how and with whom Donald Trump played golf. The resource also states that during his first presidential term (2017-2021), Trump visited Trump Organization properties 428 out of 1261 days. This accounts for 30% of his first presidency.

Recall

In March, US President Donald Trump won the championship at his own golf club.

Trump made millions of dollars on cryptocurrency, golf clubs and merchandise sales15.06.25, 14:05 • 4691 view

Yehor Brailian

