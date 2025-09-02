US President Donald Trump spent 38 out of 224 days of his second presidential term playing golf. This was reported by the Trump Golf Truck resource, according to UNN.

Details

Trump is known for his passion for golf. This is even used by world politicians in their communications. Finnish President Alexander Stubb played golf with Trump in March 2025.

During President Zelenskyy's visit to Washington in August 2025, Trump was presented with a golf club by Junior Sergeant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Kostiantyn Kartavtsev.

The website also contains links to social media confirming how and with whom Donald Trump played golf. The resource also states that during his first presidential term (2017-2021), Trump visited Trump Organization properties 428 out of 1261 days. This accounts for 30% of his first presidency.

Recall

In March, US President Donald Trump won the championship at his own golf club.

