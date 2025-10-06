$41.230.05
Does the SBU investigate the involvement of the SAPO head in the case involving Khrystenko? What does the agency officially say?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1258 views

The pre-trial investigation in the case of suspicion of MP Fedir Khrystenko of high treason and working for the Russian special services is ongoing.

Does the SBU investigate the involvement of the SAPO head in the case involving Khrystenko? What does the agency officially say?

The SBU stated that the pre-trial investigation in the case of suspicion of MP Fedir Khrystenko of treason and working for the Russian special services is ongoing. The Security Service does not comment on information from anonymous sources about whether the SBU is indeed studying the involvement of SAPO head Oleksandr Klymenko in the case involving Khrystenko. This was reported to UNN by the SBU press service.

When asked whether the SBU is studying the involvement of the SAPO head in the case involving MP Khrystenko from the OPFL, the SBU replied: "The pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings regarding the suspicion of the said People's Deputy of Ukraine of treason and working for the Russian special services is ongoing."

The SBU emphasized that information on this matter was previously published on the official resources of the SBU and the Prosecutor General's Office.

Additional information is currently not disclosed in the interests of the secrecy of the investigation. We do not comment on unconfirmed information from anonymous sources.

- stated the SBU.

Media report that the SBU is investigating the involvement of SAPO head Oleksandr Klymenko in the case involving MP Khrystenko from the OPFL.

"Babel", citing three independent sources, reports that the Security Service is investigating the possible involvement of Oleksandr Klymenko in one of the cases in which MP Fedir Khrystenko is giving testimony.

One of the publication's interlocutors reported that Klymenko may be served with a notice of suspicion in the near future, which could be grounds for his suspension.

It is reported that Khrystenko is currently testifying against Klymenko in the case of former NABU employees who handled cases concerning "Ukrzaliznytsia" and, after leaving NABU, went to work there.

Addition

In early September, law enforcement officers detained and arrested current People's Deputy of Ukraine Fedir Khrystenko, who was wanted on suspicion of treason. In addition, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv remanded the MP in custody.

Context

Khrystenko's disappearance date is considered to be July 21, 2025. The place of disappearance is the settlement of Horenichi, Bucha district, Kyiv region. The charges against him are Article 111 Part 1 (Collaborative activities), Article 111 Part 2 (Assistance to the aggressor state), Article 369-2 Part 2 (Abuse of influence).

Addition

The Prosecutor General's Office reported that law enforcement officers exposed current People's Deputy Fedir Khrystenko from the now-banned OPZZh party for treason. According to the investigation, the MP was a top FSB agent and was responsible for strengthening Russian influence on NABU.

In the case of People's Deputy Fedir Khrystenko, suspected of treason, materials regarding the transfer of data to Russia and possible influence on NABU, as well as involvement in the departure of oligarch Boholyubov, are being investigated.

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Ukrainian Railways
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Kyiv