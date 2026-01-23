Doctors of the Kyiv Center for Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery awarded state orders

Photo: www.facebook.com/cardio.org.ua

On the Day of Unity of Ukraine, representatives of the medical field were honored with state awards. According to the decree of the President of Ukraine, Heorhiy Mankovskyi, Director General of the capital's Center for Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery, was awarded the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise, V degree, and Serhiy Varbanets, Deputy Director of the Center and physician, was awarded the Order "For Merit", III degree. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Center's Facebook page.

Details

State awards were granted for significant personal contribution to state building, strengthening national security, significant labor achievements, and conscientious performance of professional duty.

Heorhiy Mankovskyi heads the capital's Center for Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery – a leading medical institution in Ukraine in the field of treating cardiovascular diseases. The Center performs thousands of complex operations annually, including on newborns with critical heart defects.

In a comment on the occasion of the award, Mankovskyi thanked for the high state recognition and noted that he perceives it as an acknowledgment of the work of the entire team of medical professionals at the Center. According to him, every life saved is the result of the joint daily work of doctors, nurses, and all employees of the institution.

Our work is a struggle for life at every stage: from complex operations on infants in the rebuilt children's ward to the creation of a Veteran's Space, where we care for the hearts of our defenders and veterans. Every heart saved is a contribution to the common future of Ukraine - Mankovskyi noted.

The Center emphasizes that patients from all regions of Ukraine receive medical care here, regardless of their place of residence or circumstances.

Reference

Heorhiy Mankovskyi is a Ukrainian cardiologist of the highest category, interventional cardiologist, Honored Doctor of Ukraine, and head of the Center for Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery. He was born on March 21, 1987, in Kyiv. He is a representative of the multi-generational Mankovskyi medical dynasty, which has been working in medicine since the 19th century and has a reputation as one of the country's leading medical families. The beginning of the dynasty is associated with Mykyta Mankovskyi, a military doctor and representative of a noble family.

Serhiy Varbanets is a Candidate of Medical Sciences, Honored Doctor of Ukraine. He began his career in 2004 at the communal institution "City Clinical Hospital No. 10" in Odesa as a surgeon. Since 2015, he has been the head of the department of congenital and acquired heart defects in adolescents and adults at the Center for Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery.

