DobroDiy Charity Marketplace raises UAH 300 thousand for treatment of a 4-year-old son of a Ukrainian soldier
Kyiv • UNN
The DobroDiy Charity Marketplace is raising UAH 300 thousand for the rehabilitation of 4-year-old Yaroslav Yermolin at the Nodus Center. The boy was seriously injured after falling out of a window while his father was fighting in the Donetsk region.
The DobroDiy Charity Exchange, founded by Olena and Yulia Sosiedko, has launched a fundraiser for the treatment and rehabilitation of the 4-year-old son of a Ukrainian soldier who fell out of a fifth-floor window and sustained numerous injuries, UNN reports.
The tragedy occurred on September 19 in the family of Ihor Yermolin, a fighter with the Luty assault brigade of the Tsunami regiment. His 4-year-old son Yaroslav accidentally fell out of a fifth-floor window and sustained numerous severe head injuries, fractures of two legs and an arm, a ruptured spleen, and lung injuries.
The father was performing combat missions in Donetsk region at the time, so he did not immediately learn what had happened to his son. Little Yaroslav was taken to the intensive care unit of the Children's Regional Hospital in Odesa, where the boy was saved thanks to the professionalism of the team of doctors.
"A month has passed since then, and now Yaroslav has started breathing on his own, without artificial ventilation, opened his eyes and is conscious most of the time. The boy needs further treatment and rehabilitation, but the hospital where he is now staying does not have the necessary equipment," the benefactors noted.
Doctors advise the parents to continue their son's treatment and rehabilitation at the Nodus Center, one of the few centers capable of helping patients with such injuries. However, the family's budget cannot afford it (the cost of treatment is about 10 thousand UAH per day).
"After examining the child, the doctor said that Yaroslav has every chance of recovery, but we need to waste no time. He has started to respond to sounds, light and touch, which means his brain is working. Yaroslav is a smart and kind boy, and he is looking forward to his father's return from service. Support the family of the Ukrainian soldier! Help us save our son!" the benefactors ask.
The Charity Exchange has opened a targeted jar to help Yaroslav. You can donate to this fund by following the link - https://send.monobank.ua/jar/5WZw61byja.
Goal of the project: to raise 300 000 UAH to pay for 1 month of rehabilitation treatment at the NODUS Neurorehabilitation Center.
Details for providing charitable assistance
Recipient: CHARITABLE FOUNDATION "CHARITY EXCHANGE "DOBRODIY"
EDRPOU 39308149 y/y
IBAN UA553282090000026002000025224 JOINT STOCK BANK "PIVDENNYI" MFO 328209
Purpose of payment: "Charitable donation for Yaroslav Yermolin (project #1676)"