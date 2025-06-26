The "Do Your Own With Horeca Masters" Contest Begins: Entrepreneurs Can Receive Up to UAH 500,000 for Their Own Business

The project's goal is to support business owners in cities and villages who want to scale their business, update equipment, and introduce new services.

"We have been working for 10 years to make communities desirable to live in, and systematic support for small businesses is an important part of this process. After all, entrepreneurship is always about people: those who keep the economy afloat every day, create jobs, and fill the budgets of their communities. Through our grant programs, we have already supported 548 entrepreneurs. And we are not stopping, so together with the Kurator brand, we are announcing the start of a competition for entrepreneurs in the field of public catering", — said Oleksandr Pakholyuk, director of the "MHP-Hromadi" CF.

Who can participate?

Owners and managers of existing catering establishments in the formats of Street & Casual Food (food trucks, coffee shops, bakeries) and Middle Segment (restaurants, cafes, dark kitchens, establishments at hotels) are invited to participate.

Representatives of small and medium-sized businesses can submit business ideas. The competition is held throughout Ukraine, except for temporarily occupied territories or areas of hostilities where state authorities are temporarily inactive.

"MHP systematically works with the HoReca business – we develop partnerships in the industry and offer product solutions that optimize processes in the kitchen, including under the Kurator brand. We also invest in the development of the HoReCa community through Horeca Masters. This is a platform where owners of establishments and chefs receive important information for them, share experiences and learn. The "Do Your Own with Horeca Masters" competition is a logical continuation of this work. Through such competitions, we create conditions in which entrepreneurs receive tools for development and scaling. This contributes to the formation of an open and responsible business environment that works to support the country's economy", – says Natalia Shadchneva, head of the HoReCa MHP Development Center.

What does the competition involve?

Each of the winners will receive a grant ranging from 250,000 to 500,000 hryvnias. No more than four winners are expected. The total budget of the competition is 2.5 million hryvnias.

Key dates

• Application acceptance: from June 25 to July 27, 2025 (until 18:00)

• Announcement of winners: September 4, 2025

After the start of the competition, participants will be able to join consulting webinars, where they will receive assistance in filling out applications. Detailed conditions of participation and application form — on the official website of the competition.

About the competition

The competition to support HoReCa entrepreneurs was launched in 2024 by the Charitable Foundation "MHP – Hromadi" and the Kurator brand to support small and medium-sized businesses in times of war. Last year, within the framework of the initiative, 10 entrepreneurs from Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava and Cherkasy regions were supported. The total budget amounted to UAH 3.46 million, of which UAH 1.2 million was the amount of grants provided, UAH 1.7 million was co-financing from the winners, and another UAH 560,000 was the contribution of the Kurator brand. Each winner received up to UAH 100,000 for the development of their own business.