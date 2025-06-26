The "Do Your Own With Horeca Masters" Contest Begins: Entrepreneurs Can Receive Up to UAH 500,000 for Their Own Business

$41.790.08
48.510.49
ukenru
Massive "Reserve+" crash on June 26: Ministry of Defense announced when the situation will stabilize
06:55 AM • 1618 views
Massive "Reserve+" crash on June 26: Ministry of Defense announced when the situation will stabilize
June 25, 07:38 PM • 22093 views
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
June 25, 04:35 PM • 63057 views
Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump
June 25, 03:23 PM • 75327 views
Putin will not attend the BRICS summit due to the ICC warrant - media
June 25, 02:34 PM • 81269 views
Trump believes Putin would like to get out of the war
June 25, 01:08 PM • 81559 views
NATO will support Ukraine on its irreversible path to Alliance membership - Rutte
June 25, 12:15 PM • 63485 views
Ukraine wants to increase defense spending by more than UAH 400 billion: the government has approved the draft law
Exclusive
June 25, 10:31 AM • 63375 views
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Exclusive
June 25, 08:45 AM • 64792 views
In the Ministry of Social Policy, it was explained why it is impossible to solve labor market problems with quick immigration, and what else is needed
June 24, 05:47 PM • 78169 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
5m/s
70%
745mm
Popular news
Explosions in Moscow: The Russian capital was hit by another drone attack on the night of June 26June 26, 12:41 AM • 4800 views
Guided missile strikes on the Ukrainian Armed Forces aviation: a resident of Kryvyi Rih sentenced to 15 years behind barsJune 26, 01:14 AM • 30827 views
ISW: Russia is preparing to attack NATO, Trump confirmed this01:45 AM • 31617 views
Russians created a fake about looting to disrupt evacuation in Sumy region - CCD02:17 AM • 31400 views
Russian attack on Dnipro on June 24 claimed lives of 20 people05:44 AM • 12903 views
Publications
Back to the old tricks? Kuzminykh is interested in 10 million hryvnias to be allocated to Zhytomyr hospitalsJune 25, 05:45 PM • 50922 views
The backbone of Ukraine's helicopter aviation: the Mi helicopter family remains indispensable in military operationsJune 25, 05:24 PM • 57598 views
Pharmaceutical inflation and government miscalculation: marketing was banned, but drug prices did not decreaseJune 25, 04:14 PM • 67237 views
Applicant for "Gulliver" could not refute Russian citizenship: "Alakor City" is hiding behind a Canadian passportJune 25, 01:29 PM • 91747 views
Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with tasteJune 25, 10:16 AM • 167663 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
Ruslan Kravchenko
John Ratcliffe
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Germany
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond film07:00 AM • 1470 views
Fans outraged: The "Simpsons" season finale hinted at Marge's deathJune 25, 05:48 PM • 24502 views
The most expensive wedding of the year has begun: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée arrived in Venice, despite protestsJune 25, 04:39 PM • 33050 views
I'm going to go and "punch" him: Trump on the NATO Secretary General who called him "daddy"June 25, 03:21 PM • 30556 views
Protesters in Venice celebrated a "victory": Bezos moved the wedding from the city centerJune 24, 06:18 PM • 66812 views
Actual
The Guardian
Brent Crude
Anti-personnel mine
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle

The "Do Your Own With Horeca Masters" Contest Begins: Entrepreneurs Can Receive Up to UAH 500,000 for Their Own Business

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

The "MHP-Hromadi" Charity Foundation, together with the Kurator brand, is launching a competition for entrepreneurs in the public catering sector — "Do your own with Horeca Masters".

The "Do Your Own With Horeca Masters" Contest Begins: Entrepreneurs Can Receive Up to UAH 500,000 for Their Own Business

The project's goal is to support business owners in cities and villages who want to scale their business, update equipment, and introduce new services.

"We have been working for 10 years to make communities desirable to live in, and systematic support for small businesses is an important part of this process. After all, entrepreneurship is always about people: those who keep the economy afloat every day, create jobs, and fill the budgets of their communities. Through our grant programs, we have already supported 548 entrepreneurs. And we are not stopping, so together with the Kurator brand, we are announcing the start of a competition for entrepreneurs in the field of public catering", — said Oleksandr Pakholyuk, director of the "MHP-Hromadi" CF.

Who can participate?

Owners and managers of existing catering establishments in the formats of Street & Casual Food (food trucks, coffee shops, bakeries) and Middle Segment (restaurants, cafes, dark kitchens, establishments at hotels) are invited to participate.

Representatives of small and medium-sized businesses can submit business ideas. The competition is held throughout Ukraine, except for temporarily occupied territories or areas of hostilities where state authorities are temporarily inactive.

"MHP systematically works with the HoReca business – we develop partnerships in the industry and offer product solutions that optimize processes in the kitchen, including under the Kurator brand. We also invest in the development of the HoReCa community through Horeca Masters. This is a platform where owners of establishments and chefs receive important information for them, share experiences and learn. The "Do Your Own with Horeca Masters" competition is a logical continuation of this work. Through such competitions, we create conditions in which entrepreneurs receive tools for development and scaling. This contributes to the formation of an open and responsible business environment that works to support the country's economy", –  says Natalia Shadchneva, head of the HoReCa MHP Development Center.

What does the competition involve?

Each of the winners will receive a grant ranging from 250,000 to 500,000 hryvnias. No more than four winners are expected. The total budget of the competition is 2.5 million hryvnias.

Key dates

• Application acceptance: from June 25 to July 27, 2025 (until 18:00)

• Announcement of winners: September 4, 2025

After the start of the competition, participants will be able to join consulting webinars, where they will receive assistance in filling out applications. Detailed conditions of participation and application form — on the official website of the competition.

About the competition

The competition to support HoReCa entrepreneurs was launched in 2024 by the Charitable Foundation "MHP – Hromadi" and the Kurator brand to support small and medium-sized businesses in times of war. Last year, within the framework of the initiative, 10 entrepreneurs from Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava and Cherkasy regions were supported. The total budget amounted to UAH 3.46 million, of which UAH 1.2 million was the amount of grants provided, UAH 1.7 million was co-financing from the winners, and another UAH 560,000 was the contribution of the Kurator brand. Each winner received up to UAH 100,000 for the development of their own business.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
Kyiv Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9