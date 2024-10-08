Dnipro region under fire: three communities attacked

Until late in the evening, the Dnipropetrovs'k region was under attack from the invaders, who shelled the settlements of the Myrovska, Pokrovska and Marhanetska communities. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.

Details

The occupiers used heavy artillery to fire.

Fortunately, according to local authorities, no injuries were reported among residents.

Russian troops shelled Nikopol and three communities in Dnipropetrovs'k region