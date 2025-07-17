$41.810.01
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
08:49 AM • 18090 views
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
July 17, 04:00 AM • 210283 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 125002 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:34 PM • 151186 views
Halushchenko - Minister of Justice, Hrynchuk - Minister of Energy, Uliutin - Minister of Social Policy: "Servant of the People" named candidates for government positions
July 16, 05:16 PM • 134199 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 16, 02:51 PM • 103523 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
July 16, 01:16 PM • 264043 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
July 16, 12:12 PM • 69800 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Exclusive
July 16, 09:44 AM • 78710 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
July 16, 09:05 AM • 90890 views
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
Publications
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Distance learning is not canceled - Fedorov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1118 views

Mykhailo Fedorov refuted rumors about the cancellation of distance learning, emphasizing the priority of children's safety. MOES Order No. 1112 will be canceled due to contradictions regarding access to education, especially in frontline communities.

Distance learning is not canceled - Fedorov

Mykhailo Fedorov refuted information about the cancellation of distance learning in Ukraine. According to him, safe offline learning remains a priority, but the Ministry of Education and Science Order No. 1112 will still be canceled, however, the reason is contradictions in the conditions of access to education, particularly in frontline communities. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

Distance learning is not being canceled. Children's safety is our key priority. Offline learning is only possible with guarantees that children's lives are not threatened.

- he wrote on his page.

Addition

Earlier, a number of media outlets distorted Fedorov's previous statement about the abolition of Order No. 1112, stating that this would lead to the complete cancellation of distance learning, emphasizing that this law establishes restrictions on access to distance education, particularly by requiring distance classes to have at least 20 students.

This, as noted, contradicts the current Law of Ukraine "On Complete General Secondary Education," where the minimum number of students in a class is five.

I want to say that on Friday, for example, Order 1112 will be discussed, about which there are many questions from the community of deputies. And together with the deputies, we will look for a way to achieve goals, bring children to offline, safe schools, how to catch up on all the knowledge that has been lost over the past few years due to COVID, full-scale war for our children. And we will look for a way to do this.

- Fedorov stated yesterday.

However, today, he clarified the exact reasons why this law will be canceled and added that the authorities are looking for alternatives for offline learning, but do not insist that this should be the only possible format for obtaining education.

Communities and deputies are protesting against the possibility of closing schools in frontline territories where fewer children attend classes than stipulated by the Order. It is precisely because of these provisions that Order No. 1112 will be canceled. We are building underground schools and modern shelters so that children can study offline safely under any conditions.

- he wrote.

School education should teach to apply knowledge in life - Ministry of Education and Science16.07.25, 12:16 • 4108 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Education
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ukraine
