Distance learning is not canceled - Fedorov

Mykhailo Fedorov refuted information about the cancellation of distance learning in Ukraine. According to him, safe offline learning remains a priority, but the Ministry of Education and Science Order No. 1112 will still be canceled, however, the reason is contradictions in the conditions of access to education, particularly in frontline communities. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

Distance learning is not being canceled. Children's safety is our key priority. Offline learning is only possible with guarantees that children's lives are not threatened. - he wrote on his page.

Addition

Earlier, a number of media outlets distorted Fedorov's previous statement about the abolition of Order No. 1112, stating that this would lead to the complete cancellation of distance learning, emphasizing that this law establishes restrictions on access to distance education, particularly by requiring distance classes to have at least 20 students.

This, as noted, contradicts the current Law of Ukraine "On Complete General Secondary Education," where the minimum number of students in a class is five.

I want to say that on Friday, for example, Order 1112 will be discussed, about which there are many questions from the community of deputies. And together with the deputies, we will look for a way to achieve goals, bring children to offline, safe schools, how to catch up on all the knowledge that has been lost over the past few years due to COVID, full-scale war for our children. And we will look for a way to do this. - Fedorov stated yesterday.

However, today, he clarified the exact reasons why this law will be canceled and added that the authorities are looking for alternatives for offline learning, but do not insist that this should be the only possible format for obtaining education.

Communities and deputies are protesting against the possibility of closing schools in frontline territories where fewer children attend classes than stipulated by the Order. It is precisely because of these provisions that Order No. 1112 will be canceled. We are building underground schools and modern shelters so that children can study offline safely under any conditions. - he wrote.

