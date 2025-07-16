$41.820.01
School education should teach to apply knowledge in life - Ministry of Education and Science

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1828 views

Deputy Minister of Education Nadiia Kuzmychova announced the development of a concept for nine educational fields. The goal is to form competencies that will allow graduates to effectively realize themselves as individuals and professionals.

School education should teach to apply knowledge in life - Ministry of Education and Science

Education in Ukraine should teach how to apply acquired knowledge in life. The new concept of the Ukrainian school, which will cover nine educational areas, provides for the formation of competencies that will allow school graduates to effectively realize themselves as individuals and professionals. This was announced on the air of the telethon by Nadiia Kuzmychova, Deputy Minister of Education, as reported by the UNN correspondent.

Details

As is known, the "New Ukrainian School" provides for education within nine areas, starting from the linguistic and literary, which is divided into Ukrainian language and literature, and also includes foreign language, natural science, mathematical, technological, informative, and artistic fields. Against this background, Kuzmychova spoke about the development of a concept for these nine educational areas.

Children studying from 1st to 12th grade learn various subjects, but ultimately, upon leaving school, they should have developed competencies that will allow them to effectively realize themselves as individuals, choose their professional path, and feel like self-sufficient citizens of Ukraine.

- she emphasized.

According to her, the policy of education for life is "not just about knowledge and a set of this knowledge," but about "the ability to apply the knowledge and skills that children have acquired, everything that children from 1st to 12th grade have in a practical context."

That is, everything our children learn must be practically applicable

- she emphasized.

As an example, she cited mathematical competence in action, which illustrates the ability to create one's own budget, both personal and professional, the ability to calculate and read information in the form of graphs, analyze and apply all this in a specific context.

At the same time, according to the deputy, this is not a fundamentally new reform; it is still the "New Ukrainian School" reform. But it is an update of the programs that teachers work with, their training in these programs, and the re-equipment of educational spaces, i.e., classrooms. This year, as the official reminded, the government is investing UAH 1 billion in them.

Cabinet of Ministers launched the payment of UAH 5,000 for the "Schoolchild's Package" service - Shmyhal 7/7/25, 1:50 PM • 1179 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyEducation
Ukraine
