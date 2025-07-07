Cabinet of Ministers launched the payment of UAH 5,000 for the "Schoolchild's Package" service - Shmyhal

$41.730.01
49.120.05
ukenru
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 4527 views
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
08:27 AM • 19671 views
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Exclusive
07:42 AM • 38651 views
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Exclusive
07:09 AM • 72454 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
July 7, 03:41 AM • 41530 views
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM • 69889 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 133767 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Exclusive
July 6, 06:37 AM • 129872 views
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
July 5, 05:41 PM • 246646 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 395940 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+33°
3m/s
33%
745mm
Popular news
"He's gone off the rails, it's ridiculous": Trump publicly mocked Musk and ridiculed his new political partyJuly 7, 03:03 AM • 47900 views
The number of victims of the drone attack in Kharkiv has increased to 13 peopleJuly 7, 03:46 AM • 51042 views
20 injured in Kharkiv as a result of the morning Russian attackJuly 7, 04:27 AM • 40789 views
27 injured in Russia's morning attack in Kharkiv: consequences shownJuly 7, 05:19 AM • 38475 views
In Texas, the death toll from severe flooding reached 82: the National Guard has been deployed to the region06:56 AM • 64259 views
Publications
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Exclusive
07:09 AM • 72454 views
In Texas, the death toll from severe flooding reached 82: the National Guard has been deployed to the region06:56 AM • 64540 views
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
Exclusive
July 5, 07:00 AM • 182155 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 395940 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 404800 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Denis Shmyhal
Oleh Syniehubov
Ruslan Kravchenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happens08:59 AM • 16538 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 246646 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 93573 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 213586 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 238822 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Lancet (loitering munition)
Medicinal products
Train

Cabinet of Ministers launched the payment of UAH 5,000 for the "Schoolchild's Package" service - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 553 views

The government will make a decision to launch the "Schoolchild's Package" cash assistance in the amount of 5,000 hryvnias. The funds are intended for the purchase of school supplies and clothing for first-graders who will study offline.

Cabinet of Ministers launched the payment of UAH 5,000 for the "Schoolchild's Package" service - Shmyhal

Today, July 7, at the initiative of the President, the Cabinet of Ministers will approve a decision to launch a new payment - the "Schoolchild's Package". This was reported by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, writes UNN.

This will be financial assistance in the amount of 5,000 hryvnias for the purchase of necessary stationery, books, children's clothing and footwear for those who send their child to the first grade in an offline format

- Shmyhal stated.

He noted that every Ukrainian family will be able to receive the "Schoolchild's Package", and the application will be submitted through Diia. Everything will be convenient and simple.

The money can only be spent in non-cash form, by paying with a card for the things that are necessary for school.

Shmyhal emphasized that the Ministry of Social Policy will communicate all details and information about the start of submitting applications.

The payment of UAH 5,000 will in no way affect the appointment of housing subsidies or other social assistance.

The launch of the "Schoolchild's Package" is a small part of the innovations that are also designed to create conditions for Ukrainians to stay and work in Ukraine

- Shmyhal added

В Україні зафіксовано найнижчу кількість школярів за 30 років - дослідження01.07.25, 15:57 • 1474 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyEducation
Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9