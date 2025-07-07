Cabinet of Ministers launched the payment of UAH 5,000 for the "Schoolchild's Package" service - Shmyhal

Today, July 7, at the initiative of the President, the Cabinet of Ministers will approve a decision to launch a new payment - the "Schoolchild's Package". This was reported by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, writes UNN.

This will be financial assistance in the amount of 5,000 hryvnias for the purchase of necessary stationery, books, children's clothing and footwear for those who send their child to the first grade in an offline format - Shmyhal stated.

He noted that every Ukrainian family will be able to receive the "Schoolchild's Package", and the application will be submitted through Diia. Everything will be convenient and simple.

The money can only be spent in non-cash form, by paying with a card for the things that are necessary for school.

Shmyhal emphasized that the Ministry of Social Policy will communicate all details and information about the start of submitting applications.

The payment of UAH 5,000 will in no way affect the appointment of housing subsidies or other social assistance.

The launch of the "Schoolchild's Package" is a small part of the innovations that are also designed to create conditions for Ukrainians to stay and work in Ukraine - Shmyhal added

