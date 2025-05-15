$41.540.04
Negotiations in Istanbul may be either tonight or tomorrow morning - Zelensky
03:22 PM • 334 views

Negotiations in Istanbul may be either tonight or tomorrow morning - Zelensky

02:34 PM • 5084 views

Ukraine is interested in participating in negotiations in Istanbul, we are waiting for signals from the USA and Turkey - Zelensky

01:59 PM • 14684 views

Zelenskyy Decided to Send Ukrainian Delegation to Istanbul

10:37 AM • 50567 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 73992 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 143580 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 136750 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 267340 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 102960 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 71622 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

12:41 PM • 43917 views

"Disrupted the work of parliament": New Zealand MPs punished for performing traditional dance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1928 views

Three New Zealand MPs have been suspended for performing the haka dance in protest against a bill. Their actions were deemed pressure and disrespect for the legislature.

"Disrupted the work of parliament": New Zealand MPs punished for performing traditional dance

Three New Zealand MPs will be temporarily suspended from parliament after performing a traditional Maori haka in protest against a controversial bill. A video of Maipe-Clarke tearing up a copy of the bill quickly went viral, garnering hundreds of millions of views. This was reported by The Guardian, UNN writes.

Details

Co-leaders of Te Pati Maori (Maori Party) Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi, along with the youngest member of parliament Hana-Rauhiti Maipi-Clarke, performed a traditional haka dance during the first reading of the controversial bill on the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi in November.

This performance, during which Maipe-Clarke demonstratively tore up a copy of the document, caused an international outcry: the video quickly went viral, garnering hundreds of millions of views worldwide.

The parliamentary Privileges Committee, in a report released on Wednesday, recommended an unprecedented punishment: a three-week suspension from duties for Ngarewa-Packer and Waititi, and a seven-day suspension for Maipe-Clarke. The document stated that their actions could put pressure on other parliamentarians and are a sign of disrespect for the legislature.

Despite the fact that similar haka have taken place in parliament before, including by Waititi, the committee emphasized that it was the manner and timing of the performance - when it interfered with the vote - that made the incident a "serious violation."

We acknowledge the severity of the proposed penalties... however, we intend to leave no doubt in the minds of members of parliament that the behavior in question is unacceptable, and that intimidation of other members of the chamber is treated with the utmost seriousness.

— the report states.

Ngarewa-Packer's action, which some interpreted as imitating shooting from the hand towards another MP, also drew criticism. She denied such an interpretation, explaining that it was a "wiri" - a gesture that has deep roots in the Maori tradition of haka and oratory.

Committee Chair, Attorney General Judith Collins, stressed that this is the "most severe punishment" ever imposed and described the event as "the worst incident we have ever seen."

Make no mistake. This was a very serious incident, the likes of which I have never seen before in my 23 years in the debating chamber.

- Collins said.

The decision on the suspension is expected to be supported by parliament at a meeting on Tuesday. During the disciplinary punishment, deputies will not receive salaries and will not participate in key debates on the budget next week.

In a statement on social media, Te Pati Maori strongly condemned the suspension, calling it "the harshest punishment ever handed down."

Let's add

The scandalous bill aimed to radically redefine the role of the Treaty of Waitangi - a key document signed in 1840 between Maori tribes and the British Crown, which protects the rights of the indigenous people.

The initiative, proposed by the small coalition Libertarian ACT party, has raised serious concerns that it could undo decades of progress in protecting Maori rights.

This caused mass protests, which became the largest in New Zealand's history regarding Maori rights. Despite the high-profile discussion, the bill was eventually rejected during its second reading in April.

Let us remind you

The work of the New Zealand Parliament was temporarily suspended by legislators who performed the traditional dance of the Maori people - the haka, amid outrage over a controversial bill aimed at rethinking the country's founding treaty with the Maori people.

Opposition MP Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke began a traditional ceremonial group dance after being asked if her party supported the bill, which was to be voted on for the first time.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
New Zealand
