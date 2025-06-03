Disney announces hundreds of layoffs

$41.620.09
From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world
11:55 AM • 35507 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
08:15 AM • 63371 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
07:51 AM • 115862 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the "Soviet fleet" is currently impossible

Exclusive
June 3, 06:00 AM • 63880 views

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM • 153157 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 113424 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 124348 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

June 2, 01:07 PM • 124464 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

June 2, 11:49 AM • 233914 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 169825 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Publications
Exclusives
Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

June 3, 06:54 AM • 41528 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 49178 views

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

07:30 AM • 97054 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

07:52 AM • 34889 views

"New unique special operation": SSU reports that it has struck the Crimean Bridge for the third time - underwater and shows video

11:09 AM • 30389 views
Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

12:52 PM • 17104 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

11:55 AM • 35416 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible
Exclusive

07:51 AM • 115746 views

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

07:30 AM • 99775 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 06:59 PM • 153060 views
Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

12:52 PM • 17105 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

07:52 AM • 36926 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 51117 views

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

June 3, 06:54 AM • 43323 views

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

June 2, 07:53 AM • 152185 views
Disney announces hundreds of layoffs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1146 views

Disney is cutting staff amid changes in content consumption and aims to save $5.5 billion. The layoffs will affect various departments, but none will be completely eliminated.

Disney announces hundreds of layoffs

Disney says it is laying off several hundred more people worldwide, including employees in film, television and finance, UNN reports, citing the BBC.

Details

The entertainment industry giant has come under pressure as viewers abandon cable subscriptions in favor of streaming platforms.

"As our industry rapidly transforms, we continue to explore ways to efficiently manage our business while fueling the cutting-edge creativity and innovation that consumers value and expect from Disney," a BBC representative said.

The latest job cuts follow major layoffs announced in 2023, when about 7,000 employees were laid off as part of CEO Bob Iger's $5.5 billion cost-cutting campaign.

The cuts will affect several teams, including marketing departments for its film and television divisions. It will also affect employees in Disney's casting, development and corporate finance departments.

"We have taken a surgical approach to minimizing the number of employees affected," the representative said. The company also said that no team will be completely eliminated.

The California-based firm employs 233,000 people, with just over 60,000 outside the United States.

Disney owns a variety of companies in the entertainment industry, including Marvel, Hulu and ESPN.

In May, the firm reported higher-than-expected revenues, with total revenue for the first three months of the year at $23.6 billion. This is 7% higher than in the same period in 2024.

The company said the growth was driven by new subscribers to its Disney+ streaming service.

This year, the company has released a number of new films, including "Captain America: Brave New World" and "Snow White."

The remake of the iconic animated film "Snow White" did not perform as expected in theaters, facing a number of negative reviews.

But Disney's latest release, "Lilo & Stitch," broke U.S. box office records over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

According to industry firm Box Office Mojo, ticket sales for the animated film worldwide have reached more than $610 million since its release in May.

Fans are outraged by the change of characters in Disney's "Lilo & Stitch" remake09.05.25, 12:01 • 10372 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

