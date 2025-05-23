Dismissal of the Director General of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra Reserve Ostapenko: The Association of Museums calls on Zelensky to intervene
Kyiv • UNN
The Association of Ukrainian Museums called on Zelensky to intervene in the dismissal of the directors of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra and Sophia of Kyiv reserves. They consider this a threat to cultural heritage.
The Association of Ukrainian Museums called on the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to intervene in the situation surrounding the dismissal of the general directors of the National Reserve "Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra" Maksym Ostapenko and the National Reserve "Sophia of Kyiv" Nelia Kukovalska. This is stated in the statement of the Association on its Facebook page, reports UNN.
In connection with the events of the last few days, we held an extraordinary online meeting yesterday with representatives of the community, which was attended not only by members of the Association, but also by those museum workers who expressed their desire to join the public statement regarding our common position (...) Everyone unanimously approved the text of the letter-appeal to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy
The statement to Zelenskyy states that the Association is concerned about the situation surrounding the removal from office and dismissal of the general directors of the National Reserve "Sophia of Kyiv" Nelia Kukovalska and the Reserve "Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra" Maksym Ostapenko.
These are some of the best specialists in our field, with many years of experience in powerful management and an impeccable reputation in our community. These are people who have not only brought the activities of their institutions to a high level, but also set an extremely high bar for the rest of the country's museum institutions, which we are trying to meet in every possible way
The statement also states that the events surrounding the reserves may have reputational consequences not only for the direct initiators, but also for the entire country at the international level.
We sincerely ask you to consider the situation and join in its fair resolution, taking into account the strategic value of cultural heritage in the context of preserving national identity in the face of the enemy
Let us remind you
The Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine (MCSC) dismissed the general director of the National Reserve "Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra" Maksym Ostapenko.