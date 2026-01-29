Discussions about other locations are inappropriate: the Kremlin insists on a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin only in Moscow

$42.770.19
51.230.00
ukenru
01:06 PM • 712 views
Reports of an alleged “energy truce between Russia and Ukraine” are circulating online
12:04 PM • 7128 views
NBU lowers key policy rate to 15% for the first time since last spring
11:56 AM • 7666 views
Locally down to -30°: severe frosts are approaching Ukraine
11:30 AM • 7134 views
An Odesa court extended the house arrest of doctors from the scandalous Odrex clinic in a patient's death case
10:21 AM • 12392 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Russian Nebo-SVU radar worth $100 million and enemy drone control points
10:01 AM • 23150 views
There are three scenarios for the development of events in Ukraine in 2026 - The Wall Street Journal
09:37 AM • 10472 views
Ukraine can reduce dependence on US intelligence in a few months - FT
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 13062 views
After the third blocking of StopOdrex, the scandalous clinic may resort to physical violence against witnesses – the widow of a former "Odrex" patient
07:35 AM • 17731 views
Ukraine makes concessions, and Russia needs pressure: Kallas commented on possible US security guarantees in exchange for territorial concessions
January 29, 12:09 AM • 24877 views
Merz: Ukraine will not be able to join the European Union in 2027
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
2m/s
98%
737mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Indonesian billionaires lost $22 billion due to MSCI reviewJanuary 29, 05:00 AM • 19278 views
Plane crash in Colombia: 15 dead, including prominent politiciansJanuary 29, 05:26 AM • 18132 views
"Bridge we haven't crossed": Rubio named the key issue in peace talks on Russia's war against UkraineJanuary 29, 06:15 AM • 20806 views
Musk announces end of Tesla Model S and Model X production in favor of robotsJanuary 29, 06:27 AM • 20867 views
Ukrainian forces shot down two Russian planes in one day: one over the Black Sea09:05 AM • 15369 views
Publications
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statementsJanuary 28, 10:59 AM • 55634 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideoJanuary 28, 07:00 AM • 84368 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 108034 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 86911 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 106083 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kaya Kallas
Emmanuel Macron
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Chernihiv Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tender words for a husband-defender: how Alyona Omargalieva congratulated Tamerlan on his birthdayJanuary 28, 06:25 PM • 20025 views
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 46681 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 44531 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 50903 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 53337 views
Actual
Technology
Financial Times
Heating
The Diplomat
Gold

Discussions about other locations are inappropriate: the Kremlin insists on a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin only in Moscow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

Russia offers Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy negotiations with the Russian dictator in Moscow. Discussions about the possibility of such a meeting in another location are inappropriate.

Discussions about other locations are inappropriate: the Kremlin insists on a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin only in Moscow

The Russian Federation is currently offering Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy negotiations with the Russian dictator in Moscow. Considerations about the possibility of such a meeting in another location are inappropriate. This was stated by Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, as reported by UNN with reference to Russian TASS.

For now, we are talking about Moscow. As diplomats say, eventual considerations are inappropriate here.

- TASS quotes Peskov's words.

Let's add

Earlier, Russian dictator's aide Yuriy Ushakov confirmed the invitation to Zelenskyy to come to Moscow if he wants a personal meeting with Putin. The diplomat emphasized that Moscow has never refused such contacts and is ready to ensure Zelenskyy's safety and necessary conditions for work.

Recall

Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha stated that the recent Russian night attack on Ukrainian cities, particularly Kyiv and Kharkiv, disrupted peace talks in Abu Dhabi. Russian missiles hit not only Ukrainians, but also the negotiating table.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Abu Dhabi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyiv
Kharkiv