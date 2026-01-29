The Russian Federation is currently offering Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy negotiations with the Russian dictator in Moscow. Considerations about the possibility of such a meeting in another location are inappropriate. This was stated by Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, as reported by UNN with reference to Russian TASS.

For now, we are talking about Moscow. As diplomats say, eventual considerations are inappropriate here. - TASS quotes Peskov's words.

Let's add

Earlier, Russian dictator's aide Yuriy Ushakov confirmed the invitation to Zelenskyy to come to Moscow if he wants a personal meeting with Putin. The diplomat emphasized that Moscow has never refused such contacts and is ready to ensure Zelenskyy's safety and necessary conditions for work.

Recall

Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha stated that the recent Russian night attack on Ukrainian cities, particularly Kyiv and Kharkiv, disrupted peace talks in Abu Dhabi. Russian missiles hit not only Ukrainians, but also the negotiating table.