Discussed strengthening cooperation and launching an investment fund: Svyrydenko held talks with the US Secretary of the Treasury

Kyiv • UNN

 • 536 views

Yulia Svyrydenko discussed with Scott Bessent strengthening cooperation in the defense and investment spheres. An American-Ukrainian investment fund with an expanded mandate is planned to be launched.

Discussed strengthening cooperation and launching an investment fund: Svyrydenko held talks with the US Secretary of the Treasury

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko held a conversation with US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent. The discussion focused on strengthening cooperation in the defense and investment spheres, as well as launching the American-Ukrainian Investment Fund. Svyrydenko wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

A very substantive conversation with US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent. My team has been actively working with Mr. Bessent for several months, but today was the first conversation in my capacity as Prime Minister, and accordingly, a broader range of issues was discussed. We talked about strengthening cooperation in the defense and investment spheres. Significant attention was paid to the potential defense agreement announced by President Zelenskyy – regarding the production and sale of Ukrainian drones, as well as the possible purchase of American weapons.

- Svyrydenko reported.

They also discussed the launch of the American-Ukrainian Investment Fund.

We are working on expanding its mandate so that the fund can also invest in the defense sector. The first meeting of the board of directors is scheduled for September. The task is to launch the first three projects within 18 months. We also raised the issue of strengthening sanctions pressure and cooperation with international financial organizations. We agreed to continue the dialogue at the working level.

- Svyrydenko added.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he had a productive conversation with US President Donald Trump, the key point being ending the war.

