Discussed possibilities of localizing military aircraft production: Zelenskyy met with the President of Dassault Aviation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Eric Trappier, President of Dassault Aviation. They discussed promising areas of cooperation, opportunities for localization in Ukraine, and technical characteristics of military aircraft, primarily the Rafale family of multi-role fighters. Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

As Zelenskyy reported, he met with Eric Trappier, President and CEO of Dassault Aviation, and inspected the company's production facilities.

We discussed promising areas of cooperation, opportunities for localization in our country, and technical characteristics of military aircraft, primarily the Rafale family of multi-role fighters, which Ukraine will be able to purchase within the framework of the declaration signed on November 17 with French President Emmanuel Macron. - added Zelenskyy.

Recall

The Presidents of Ukraine and France signed a declaration of intent on cooperation in the field of Ukraine's acquisition of defense equipment. This agreement is aimed at strengthening Ukraine.