Discussed possibilities of localizing military aircraft production: Zelenskyy met with the President of Dassault Aviation

05:14 PM
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
03:35 PM
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
02:52 PM
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 1, 12:41 PM
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
December 1, 09:32 AM
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
December 1, 09:14 AM
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:28 AM
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
December 1, 06:00 AM
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 22394 views
40% of the budget for the army: Putin signed Russia's budget for 2026December 1, 11:31 AM • 6154 views
Instead of recovery, dangerous infections: Odrex patients face severe postoperative complicationsPhotoDecember 1, 12:30 PM • 21769 views
History will not appreciate attempts to forget Russia's crimes: EU sets red line for peace talks on UkraineDecember 1, 02:10 PM • 7618 views
Sesame seeds: health benefits and how to consume them correctlyPhoto04:00 PM • 13091 views
Publications
Sesame seeds: health benefits and how to consume them correctlyPhoto04:00 PM • 13104 views
Instead of recovery, dangerous infections: Odrex patients face severe postoperative complicationsPhotoDecember 1, 12:30 PM • 21779 views
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyersDecember 1, 09:30 AM • 32077 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 40068 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from DecemberDecember 1, 06:00 AM • 39195 views
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 22396 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 25065 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 81925 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 58348 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 74629 views
Discussed possibilities of localizing military aircraft production: Zelenskyy met with the President of Dassault Aviation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

President Zelenskyy met with Eric Trappier, President of Dassault Aviation. They discussed the localization of military aircraft production, particularly Rafale fighter jets, in Ukraine.

Discussed possibilities of localizing military aircraft production: Zelenskyy met with the President of Dassault Aviation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Eric Trappier, President of Dassault Aviation. They discussed promising areas of cooperation, opportunities for localization in Ukraine, and technical characteristics of military aircraft, primarily the Rafale family of multi-role fighters. Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

As Zelenskyy reported, he met with Eric Trappier, President and CEO of Dassault Aviation, and inspected the company's production facilities.

We discussed promising areas of cooperation, opportunities for localization in our country, and technical characteristics of military aircraft, primarily the Rafale family of multi-role fighters, which Ukraine will be able to purchase within the framework of the declaration signed on November 17 with French President Emmanuel Macron.

- added Zelenskyy.

Recall

The Presidents of Ukraine and France signed a declaration of intent on cooperation in the field of Ukraine's acquisition of defense equipment. This agreement is aimed at strengthening Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
War in Ukraine
Dassault Rafale
Emmanuel Macron
France
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine