Discussed defense and economic cooperation: Yermak comments on Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump at the NATO summit

The head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak, said that the meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the head of the White House, Donald Trump, was warm and constructive. In particular, the parties discussed the defense of Ukraine and economic cooperation within the framework of the agreement on mineral resources, UNN writes with reference to Yermak's post in Telegram.

Details

There was a very warm and constructive meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US leader Donald Trump. They discussed many issues regarding the future of world security, discussed ways to end the war. They also talked about the defense of Ukraine and cooperation, including economic cooperation within the framework of the agreement - Yermak said.

The head of the OP thanked the American leader and the entire American people for supporting Ukraine.

We thank the President of the United States, the entire American people for supporting our country. Truth and justice always prevail - Yermak said.

Addendum

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed a meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the NATO summit. He called it "meaningful" and indicated that they "covered all really significant issues", including a ceasefire, peace and protection of Ukrainians.

"A long and meaningful meeting with President Trump. We covered all really significant issues. I thank Mr. President, I thank the United States. We talked about how to achieve a ceasefire and real peace. We talked about how to protect our people. We appreciate the attention and willingness to help bring peace closer," - Zelenskyy wrote on social networks.

US President Donald Trump said that he did not talk to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy about a ceasefire during the meeting and said that the Ukrainian leader was kind.

I just wanted to ask about his affairs. We had tough times, but he was very kind. I was very happy to see him. It was a great meeting. I think it's a great time to end the war - Trump said.

The US President also added that he wants to talk to Putin.

"If I can, I will talk to Putin, whether we can end the war," Trump said.