Diplomacy is a faster path to peace than war - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his conviction that diplomacy is a faster path to peace than the path of war. The head of state stated this during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Russia, as of today, will not be able to occupy us. We understand that Ukraine will not be able to fully restore its territories with weapons. They don't have enough strength, and neither do we. Therefore, when we talk about what society and people believe in, I believe that today, the diplomatic path means fewer murders, fewer losses, and a faster path than the path of war. - emphasized the President.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will remind Donald Trump about the deadline he gave Russia. The two weeks mentioned by Trump expire on Monday.

Zelenskyy also stated that the war between Russia and Ukraine will end anyway, and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not escape that.