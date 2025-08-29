Diplomacy is a faster path to peace than war - Zelenskyy

$41.260.06
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildren
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchange
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidy
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
Over 60 Ukrainian prisoners of war identified in a penal colony in Chechnya: what is known about their fate
General Staff on the phalanges of fingers of Ukrainian soldiers handed over by Wagner mercenaries: negotiation processes are underway
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of Ukraine
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviation
Yermak met with Witkoff: details revealed
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviation
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of Ukraine
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildren
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchange
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidy
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th place
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloring
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationship
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TV
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement
Diplomacy is a faster path to peace than war - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 884 views

The President believes diplomacy is a faster path to peace than war. Ukraine will not be able to fully restore its territories by military means, so the diplomatic path will reduce losses.

Diplomacy is a faster path to peace than war - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his conviction that diplomacy is a faster path to peace than the path of war. The head of state stated this during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

Russia, as of today, will not be able to occupy us. We understand that Ukraine will not be able to fully restore its territories with weapons. They don't have enough strength, and neither do we. Therefore, when we talk about what society and people believe in, I believe that today, the diplomatic path means fewer murders, fewer losses, and a faster path than the path of war.

- emphasized the President.

Addition

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will remind Donald Trump about the deadline he gave Russia. The two weeks mentioned by Trump expire on Monday.

Zelenskyy also stated that the war between Russia and Ukraine will end anyway, and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not escape that.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine