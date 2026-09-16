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Diplodocus dinosaur remains discovered in Spain — the first time they have been found outside the United States

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

The first Diplodocus remains outside the United States have been discovered in Spain. The find could shed light on the species’ distribution during the Jurassic period.

Diplodocus dinosaur remains discovered in Spain — the first time they have been found outside the United States

In Spain, the first known Diplodocus remains found outside the United States have been discovered. Previously, fossils of this genus of dinosaur had been found exclusively in the United States, Yle reports, as cited by UNN.

Details

The discovery expands the known geographical range of Diplodocus, which lived during the Late Jurassic period and belonged to a group of large, long-necked herbivorous dinosaurs.

Until now, all confirmed fossil remains of Diplodocus had come from North America.

The discovery of the remains in Spain may provide paleontologists with new data on the distribution of Diplodocus and the connections between dinosaur populations in different areas during the Jurassic period.

In Finland, the largest Viking Age hoard has been found — more than 4 kg of coins lay underground for about 1,000 years15.09.26, 04:36 • 4856 views

Stepan Haftko

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