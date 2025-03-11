"Diia" has restored the employee booking service after a technical update
The "Diia" portal once again offers the employee booking service after the successful completion of technical work. The update improved interaction with the Unified Register of state authorities and organizations.
The Diya portal has resumed bookings for military conscripts. This was announced on the official Diya website, UNN reports.
Successfully carried out technical work and improved interaction with the Unified List of State Authorities, Enterprises, Institutions and Organizations
The service is implemented by the Ministry of Economy in collaboration with the Ministry of Digital Transformation and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. The modernization of the service is carried out thanks to the "Diia Support Project", which is implemented by the UN Development Program in Ukraine with the support of Sweden.
The reason for the suspension was technical work on the portal. It only affected the booking service, so other services worked as usual.
"Diia" remains one of the most popular applications among Ukrainians, reported the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.