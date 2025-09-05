Digital platforms enhance social and environmental responsibility - expert

Social responsibility is becoming one of the key areas of activity for global digital platforms. They are increasingly integrating ethical standards, environmental initiatives, and support for social projects into their business models. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of Oleksandr Babenko, director of Casino.ua.

In particular, companies are implementing transparency policies in the collection and protection of personal data, creating inclusive digital environments, and launching accessibility programs for people with disabilities.

At the same time, technology corporations are increasing their focus on ecology: a number of the largest platforms plan to switch their data centers to renewable energy sources and reduce CO2 emissions.

"Social responsibility is an important aspect of our work. We ensure the safety and comfort of our users. We understand that our activities should be beneficial not only to business but also to society as a whole," Babenko noted.

Earlier, Babenko stated that user experience (UX) is becoming one of the main factors in customer retention. Companies are increasingly using personalization and analysis of user behavior to improve products and services.