Exclusive
03:10 PM • 80 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
12:12 PM • 5744 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 5, 08:58 AM • 17681 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
September 5, 08:28 AM • 26931 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
September 5, 08:19 AM • 23865 views
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
September 5, 06:13 AM • 42397 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto
September 4, 05:30 PM • 37551 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
September 4, 02:39 PM • 51596 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
September 4, 02:02 PM • 42820 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
September 4, 10:04 AM • 42125 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
Publications
Exclusives
Elon Musk invited to White House summit: what the billionaire replied
Will be legitimate targets in Ukraine: Putin threatened NATO
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreigners
White House announced important Trump speech: what he will talk about
EU will not resume purchases of Russian energy resources even after peace in Ukraine - European Commissioner
Digital platforms enhance social and environmental responsibility - expert

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

Global digital platforms integrate ethical standards, environmental initiatives, and social projects. They focus on data transparency, inclusivity, and CO2 emission reduction.

Digital platforms enhance social and environmental responsibility - expert

Social responsibility is becoming one of the key areas of activity for global digital platforms. They are increasingly integrating ethical standards, environmental initiatives, and support for social projects into their business models. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of Oleksandr Babenko, director of Casino.ua.

In particular, companies are implementing transparency policies in the collection and protection of personal data, creating inclusive digital environments, and launching accessibility programs for people with disabilities.

At the same time, technology corporations are increasing their focus on ecology: a number of the largest platforms plan to switch their data centers to renewable energy sources and reduce CO2 emissions.

"Social responsibility is an important aspect of our work. We ensure the safety and comfort of our users. We understand that our activities should be beneficial not only to business but also to society as a whole," Babenko noted.

Earlier, Babenko stated that user experience (UX) is becoming one of the main factors in customer retention. Companies are increasingly using personalization and analysis of user behavior to improve products and services.

Lilia Podolyak

