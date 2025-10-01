Died 1.5 weeks after wedding: what is known about the victim of the Russian attack on Dnipro on September 30
In Dnipro, a man died on September 30 from a Russian drone, having married a week and a half before the tragedy. His wife Bohdana Vityaz announced the loss on social media.
In the post, the girl reported that she celebrated her wedding with her beloved Yaroslav last Friday.
My husband died. He was killed by cursed Russia. We were married for 1.5 weeks. We celebrated the wedding on Friday. I didn't have time to change my documents before I became a widow
My heart is broken. I honestly don't know how I will cope with this loss, because we were everything to each other. You were the best person I knew. Words cannot express how much I love you
On Tuesday, September 30, Russians attacked Dnipro with "Shahed" drones: the city center was hit, where there were many civilians at that time, including young people and students.
As a result of the attack, one person died, 31 people are currently known to have been injured. Also, as a result of the attack, the building of the Dnipro Art Museum was damaged.