Died 1.5 weeks after wedding: what is known about the victim of the Russian attack on Dnipro on September 30

In Dnipro, a man who got married a week and a half before the tragedy died due to a Russian drone attack on September 30. This was reported on social media by a resident of the city, Bohdana Vityaz, who became a widow, UNN reports.

Details

In the post, the girl reported that she celebrated her wedding with her beloved Yaroslav last Friday.

My husband died. He was killed by cursed Russia. We were married for 1.5 weeks. We celebrated the wedding on Friday. I didn't have time to change my documents before I became a widow - she wrote.

My heart is broken. I honestly don't know how I will cope with this loss, because we were everything to each other. You were the best person I knew. Words cannot express how much I love you - added Bohdana.

Recall

On Tuesday, September 30, Russians attacked Dnipro with "Shahed" drones: the city center was hit, where there were many civilians at that time, including young people and students.

As a result of the attack, one person died, 31 people are currently known to have been injured. Also, as a result of the attack, the building of the Dnipro Art Museum was damaged.