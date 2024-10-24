Dictator putin comments for the first time on the presence of the North Korean military in russia
At the BRICS summit, putin answered a question about North Korean soldiers on russian territory. He referred to the military assistance agreement with the DPRK and said that further actions are being determined.
russian dictator putin commented on the information about North Korean soldiers on russian territory. UNN reports this with reference to the BBC.
At a press conference following the BRICS summit, a journalist from the American television company NBC asked putin what the North Korean military, seen on satellite images, was doing in russia and whether this was a serious escalation in the war.
In response, putin said that it was not russia's actions that led to the escalation, and once again spoke about the Revolution of Dignity in Ukraine in 2014, an event that he believes led to a coup d'etat in Ukraine. He added that Western partners are arming the Ukrainian army and helping it fight. putin also said that russia and the DPRK have signed a partnership agreement, which implies mutual military assistance in the event "that one of the parties finds itself in a state of war due to an armed attack by one or more states".
In the context of the North Korean military, he said: "What we will do and how we will do it is our business. Let's see how this process develops".
About 12,000 North Korean troops, including 500 officers and 3 generals, are stationed in russia. According to intelligence reports, moscow has appointed deputy defense minister yunus-bek yevkurov as the person responsible for overseeing the training and adaptation of DPRK troops.
