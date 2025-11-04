Diane Ladd, three-time Oscar nominee, dies at 89

Actress Diane Ladd, a three-time Oscar nominee, has died at the age of 89, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Ladd's death was announced Monday by her daughter Laura Dern, who released a statement saying her mother and occasional co-star died at home in Ojai, California, with Dern present. Dern, who called Ladd her "stunning hero" and "greatest gift as a mother," did not specify a cause of death.

"She was the best daughter, mother, grandmother, actress, artist, and compassionate soul that only dreams seemed capable of creating," Dern wrote. "We were lucky to have her. She is now flying with her angels."

The publication indicates that Ladd was an actress of rare temperament and vivid intonation, whose roles ranged from a defiant waitress in "Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore" to a treacherous mother in "Wild at Heart."

Ladd, a gifted comedian and dramatic actor, had a long career in television and on stage before breaking through as a film actress in Martin Scorsese's 1974 film "Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore." For her role as the caustic and straightforward Flo, she received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress and starred in dozens of films over the following decades. Among her many roles were "Chinatown," "Primary Colors," and two other films for which she won Best Actress, "Wild at Heart" and "Rambling Rose," which starred her daughter. She also continued to work in television, appearing in "ER," "Touched by an Angel," and "Alice," a spin-off of "Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore," among others.

Through marriage and blood ties, Ladd was connected to the arts. Tennessee Williams was a second cousin, and her first husband, Bruce Dern, Laura's father, was himself an Oscar nominee. Ladd and Laura Dern achieved a rare success – mother and daughter nominations for their work in "Rambling Rose," and the memorable pair also starred in "Wild at Heart," Ladd's personal favorite film and winner of the Palme d'Or at the 1990 Cannes Film Festival.

Ladd was married three times. Ladd's third marriage to writer and former PepsiCo executive Robert Charles Hunter lasted from 1999 until his death in August.

