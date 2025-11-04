Diane Ladd, three-time Oscar nominee, dies at 89

ukenru
07:40 AM • 5616 views
Poland wants to create its own drone wall to counter the Russian threat
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 16917 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
06:34 AM • 13458 views
DIU revealed details of the operation in Pokrovsk: work is underway to eliminate enemy attempts to expand influence on logisticsPhoto
Exclusive
November 3, 04:38 PM • 62905 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
November 3, 03:27 PM • 40493 views
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
November 3, 02:53 PM • 40757 views
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
November 3, 02:21 PM • 33507 views
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
Exclusive
November 3, 02:12 PM • 45443 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
November 3, 01:44 PM • 18470 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
Exclusive
November 3, 01:00 PM • 15596 views
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Ireland reduces the period of stay for Ukrainians in state housing to 30 daysNovember 3, 11:30 PM • 13947 views
The need for reforms and problems with corruption: The European Commission presented a report on the assessment of Ukraine's progress on its path to the EUNovember 4, 02:25 AM • 14727 views
ATESH agents paralyzed the work of the FSB in the Bryansk region during an inspection from Moscow (video)Video03:27 AM • 13734 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attack06:30 AM • 13759 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025Photo06:59 AM • 10953 views
Publications
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 16917 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attack06:30 AM • 14250 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
Exclusive
November 3, 04:38 PM • 62905 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
Exclusive
November 3, 02:12 PM • 45443 views
Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or MonobankNovember 3, 12:30 PM • 40930 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Benjamin Netanyahu
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Germany
United States
Italy
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025Photo06:59 AM • 11401 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 22285 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhotoNovember 3, 10:50 AM • 26791 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husbandNovember 3, 10:05 AM • 36511 views
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film GalaPhotoNovember 2, 03:41 PM • 37333 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Series
The Diplomat

Diane Ladd, three-time Oscar nominee, dies at 89

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1340 views

Diane Ladd, a three-time Academy Award nominee, has died at the age of 89 at her home in Ojai, California. Her daughter, Laura Dern, announced the death without specifying a cause.

Diane Ladd, three-time Oscar nominee, dies at 89

Actress Diane Ladd, a three-time Oscar nominee, has died at the age of 89, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

Ladd's death was announced Monday by her daughter Laura Dern, who released a statement saying her mother and occasional co-star died at home in Ojai, California, with Dern present. Dern, who called Ladd her "stunning hero" and "greatest gift as a mother," did not specify a cause of death.

"She was the best daughter, mother, grandmother, actress, artist, and compassionate soul that only dreams seemed capable of creating," Dern wrote. "We were lucky to have her. She is now flying with her angels."

The publication indicates that Ladd was an actress of rare temperament and vivid intonation, whose roles ranged from a defiant waitress in "Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore" to a treacherous mother in "Wild at Heart."

Ladd, a gifted comedian and dramatic actor, had a long career in television and on stage before breaking through as a film actress in Martin Scorsese's 1974 film "Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore." For her role as the caustic and straightforward Flo, she received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress and starred in dozens of films over the following decades. Among her many roles were "Chinatown," "Primary Colors," and two other films for which she won Best Actress, "Wild at Heart" and "Rambling Rose," which starred her daughter. She also continued to work in television, appearing in "ER," "Touched by an Angel," and "Alice," a spin-off of "Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore," among others.

Through marriage and blood ties, Ladd was connected to the arts. Tennessee Williams was a second cousin, and her first husband, Bruce Dern, Laura's father, was himself an Oscar nominee. Ladd and Laura Dern achieved a rare success – mother and daughter nominations for their work in "Rambling Rose," and the memorable pair also starred in "Wild at Heart," Ladd's personal favorite film and winner of the Palme d'Or at the 1990 Cannes Film Festival.

Ladd was married three times. Ladd's third marriage to writer and former PepsiCo executive Robert Charles Hunter lasted from 1999 until his death in August.

Gena Rowlands, the actress from "The Notebook", died at the age of 9415.08.24, 08:43 • 20750 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Film
Series
Marriage