Detention of Mazepa's businessman: SBI provides details

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 49273 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 106942 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 135627 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 134601 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174555 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170986 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 280142 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178138 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167128 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148794 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 102210 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 101892 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 103863 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 67432 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 39569 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 49340 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 280144 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 248157 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233326 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258701 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 29685 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 135631 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105625 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105649 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121821 views
Detention of Mazepa's businessman: SBI provides details

Detention of Mazepa's businessman: SBI provides details

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27865 views

Businessman Igor Mazepa was detained while trying to travel abroad on suspicion of organizing a deal to alienate the land of the Kyiv hydroelectric power plant.

The owner of the investment company Concorde Capital, Ihor Mazepa, was detained while trying to travel abroad on suspicion of organizing a deal to alienate the land of critical infrastructure - Kyiv HPP. UNN reports with reference to the State Bureau of Investigation.

As UNN has learned from its own sources, it is the owner of the investment company Concorde Capital, Igor Mazepa.

 Yesterday, on January 18, SBI officers jointly with the SID of the National Police detained a businessman - organizer of the scheme of illegal seizure of land on which the hydraulic structures of critical infrastructure - Kyiv HPP - are located

- the statement said.

It is noted that the detention took place on the basis of Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine.

"Three more members of the criminal organization, including the organizer's brother, were also detained in different regions of Ukraine," the SBI informs.

The SBI reminded that on November 29, 2023, SBI officers together with the SID of the National Police of Ukraine exposed and detained members of a criminal organization who illegally seized more than 7 hectares of land on which the hydraulic structures of critical infrastructure - the Kyiv HPP - are located.

23.06.23, 13:05 • 417120 views

"The criminal organization consisted of almost two dozen people. Among them are well-known investors in the field of luxury housing construction, their assistants, lawyers, architects, land surveyors, other qualified specialists and representatives of government agencies. They acted in the interests of several developers. Using the gaps in the legal status of the plots, the organizers, through corrupt connections in government agencies, registered them as agricultural land, which allowed them to allocate these plots to Ukrainian citizens," the statement said.

Other participants reportedly sought out "front persons" through social media who agreed to sign documents for the allocation of land to them in private ownership in exchange for money. Most of them were students of Kyiv universities who were misled into accepting the offer because of their financial situation.

According to the SBI, the perpetrators subsequently signed a number of documents on behalf of the "front persons" to register ownership of the land plots. They then "resold" the land to representatives of well-known elite real estate developers in Kyiv region, who ordered and financed the illegal scheme.

"According to this scheme, during 2020-2021, the organizers and participants of the criminal organization seized state-owned land, which is classified as water fund land and is located on the hydraulic structures of the strategic Kyiv HPP. The implementation of the criminal scheme was facilitated by the actions of individual officials of the StateGeoCadastre, who exceeded their official powers when making decisions on the allocation of land plots," the statement said.

The actions of the members of the criminal organization and other persons are qualified under Articles 255 (Creation, management of a criminal community or criminal organization, as well as participation in it), 233 (Illegal privatization of state and municipal property), 209 (Legalization (laundering) of the proceeds of crime) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

In November 2023, 8 suspicions under these articles were reported.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising